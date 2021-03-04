Georgia State AD Cobb picked for college playoff committee

The College Football Playoff management committee has appointed Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb to the CFP selection committee, executive director Bill Hancock announced.
Cobb will replace Terry Mohajir, who left Arkansas State to become the athletic director at the Central Florida. Mohajir completed the final year of his term with the committee.
“Charlie will be a welcome addition to our committee,” Hancock said. “His knowledge and experience as a former student-athlete as well as his leadership of the football programs at Appalachian State and Georgia State have prepared him well for this role.”
Cobb has served as AD at Georgia State since 2014. During his time at GSU, the school has opened multiple new facilities, while athletes have maintained a GPA above 3.0. Among Cobb’s biggest projects has been a $50 million transformation of Turner Field, the former Braves’ stadium, into the home of Georgia State football. On the field, the Panthers earned their first bowl appearance in 2015 and bowl berths in four of the past six years. The men’s basketball program has grabbed a spot in the NCAA tournament in three of the past five seasons.
Before returning to Atlanta, Cobb spent nine years as the AD at Appalachian State. He also worked for six years with the Atlanta Sports Council, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and the Georgia Dome, before returning to his alma mater, North Carolina State as senior associate AD for external operations in 1998.
Cobb was a four-year letterman as an offensive lineman at N.C. State. He graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1990 and earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University in 1992.
The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games as well as ranking the other teams in the Top 25.