Georgia State AD Cobb picked for college playoff committee

Cobb has served as AD at Georgia State since 2014. During his time at GSU, the school has opened multiple new facilities, while athletes have maintained a GPA above 3.0. Among Cobb’s biggest projects has been a $50 million transformation of Turner Field, the former Braves’ stadium, into the home of Georgia State football. On the field, the Panthers earned their first bowl appearance in 2015 and bowl berths in four of the past six years. The men’s basketball program has grabbed a spot in the NCAA tournament in three of the past five seasons.

Before returning to Atlanta, Cobb spent nine years as the AD at Appalachian State. He also worked for six years with the Atlanta Sports Council, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and the Georgia Dome, before returning to his alma mater, North Carolina State as senior associate AD for external operations in 1998.