What they said: FSU QB Brock Glenn on starting ‘I wouldn’t have believed you’

On injured quarterback Jordan Travis: “Jordan has helped me a tremendous amount. When I came in, he literally took me under his wing with football and outside of football in life. I’d always hang out with him outside of football as well. Him being here is special for me just for support and he’s helping me with the offense as well. He texted me after practice talking about a play and how I can do this and that. He’s still out here helping all the guys. I think it’s just awesome to see him out here supporting us.”

TE Kyle Morlock

On QB Glenn Brock: “He’s great. We’ve had Brock out there since the first day even when Jordan (Travis) was playing and then when Tate (Rodemaker) was playing. We’ve all been super comfortable with Brock all year. We’ve got all the confidence in him to get it done. He seems like a different breed and he seems like he probably has the requisite amount of confidence… when Brock goes out there and maybe makes a bad throw the next play he’s still got the same confidence and he wants to take the next snap. That’s a great thing about a guy like that being out there to perform. Even when something doesn’t go his way, he just resets and he’s ready to go.”

OL D’Mitri Emmanuel

On preparing for Georgia: “We’ve just got to continue to be ourselves. Each game has its own game this season and we prepare like that. I just think that’s the mentality that you got to have coming into each game and obviously this is a great opponent we’re playing. So, for offensive line perspective, we’ve got to make sure we’re on point, make sure we’re communicating effectively and do our thing.”

OL Darius Washington

On players opting out: “I really can’t speak for their decisions of why they’re not playing. Everybody has their own decision and their own choice to make. But the chemistry we built as a team I still support them no matter what they are going to do. Whatever they do there is love for each other. You have to make the best decision that you think is for you.”

Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkins

On Georgia’s defense: “Looking at Georgia’s defense, what stands out for me is just its soundness. They’re very, very detailed and fundamental. You watch them up front in their technique when they’re using their hands, playing the gap and have leverage and things of that nature. The discipline they play with (is great). They’re always going to be lined up perfectly and the way they fly around you (is impressive) … The way that the defense is built there are not many holes or leverages you can attack. Both safeties can play both sides whether it be field or boundary and you’ve got a defensive line that can kind of smother you and kind of keep you in tight. They can leverage the football. A lot of their three down (lineman) stuff is to prevent things from going on the edges so you’ve got to make sure you’re presenting some difficulties and problems - find ways to attack them and leveraging.”