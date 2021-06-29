UGA’s Jere Morehead named SEC president

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs will begin a two-year term as vice president of the committee, while Ole Miss faculty athletics representative Ron Rychlak continues as the secretary.

Joining the committee is Alabama president Stuart Bell who will become vice president in 2023. Continuing members of the committee are Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor and athletic director; Sarah Reesman, Missouri’s senior deputy AD, chief operating officer and senior women’s administrator; and Val Littlefield, South Carolina’s faculty representative.