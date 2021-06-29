UGA’s Jere Morehead named SEC president

ATHENS -- University of Georgia president Jere Morehead will begin a two-year term as president of the executive committee of the SEC beginning Thursday, according to an announcement from the SEC office in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday. Morehead moves into the role after a two-year term as the SEC’s vice president.
University of Florida president Kent Fuchs will begin a two-year term as vice president of the committee, while Ole Miss faculty athletics representative Ron Rychlak continues as the secretary.
Joining the committee is Alabama president Stuart Bell who will become vice president in 2023. Continuing members of the committee are Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor and athletic director; Sarah Reesman, Missouri’s senior deputy AD, chief operating officer and senior women’s administrator; and Val Littlefield, South Carolina’s faculty representative.
The SEC executive committee consists of the three officers of the conference and four individuals elected at the regular annual conference meeting. The elected members are composed of a chief executive officer, athletic director, senior women’s administrator and faculty athletics representative.
The primary responsibility of the SEC executive committee approves the SEC’s annual operating budget and oversees all financial and fiscal affairs of the conference, as administered by the commissioner.