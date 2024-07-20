Todd Gurley: Going to Georgia was ‘one of best decisions I’ve ever made’

Gurley, partnering with Bush’s Beans, was at SEC Media Days last week for the first time since he was a player. He made the rounds speaking with reporters, looking ahead at Georgia’s season while also revisiting his own collegiate career.

Gurley was one of the more prolific runners in Bulldogs history from 2012-14. He had 3,900 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns in 30 games. He was a Heisman Trophy front-runner to begin his final season before he was suspended four games for accepting money for signing memorabilia and other items, then tore his ACL in his first game back.

Still, he ranks among the more adored Georgia players in program history. Gurley certainly is considered one of the more talented players in school history. He went on to have an excellent career with the Rams, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, and finishing with the Falcons in 2020.

But college is a special time for any player. And Gurley looks back on his decision to attend Georgia as one of his life’s great choices.

“Georgia was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said. “I don’t exactly know – I mean, I know why I picked Georgia. But sometimes you have to go with that gut feeling and trust that instinct. Looking back on it, even though I didn’t know I made the right decision, I know now I made the right decision. College was an experience. Some of my closest friends to this day, my brothers are from college. Still have that relationship with a lot of guys.

“Me and Keith Marshall came out of North Carolina together. Still have a good relationship. Guys like Malcolm Mitchell, obviously winning the Super Bowl and entering the philanthropy field. Sony (Michel), him winning two championships and leaving the game, raising his family and starting his new business venture with cycling (GVO Cycle). The younger guys, too, your James Cooks. I wasn’t there, but just seeing the progression in guys like Zamir White. (Nick) Chubb obviously got hurt last year (with the Browns), we saw that crazy picture of him (working out this week). I’m just proud of everybody. Even some guys I don’t know personally, we went to that same college and we have that brotherhood, so it’s pretty much like we know each other.”

These days, Gurley, 29, is enjoying the retired life in Los Angeles. His first daughter was born only two months ago. He loves hiking. He’s traveled a lot, visiting Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe. His favorite sporting event has become hockey – he loves going to Kings games.

All that’s to say, he’s at peace with his playing days being over.

“I don’t think I miss it,” he said. “When I see highlights or something, I’ll smile and just embrace the times I had, stuff like that. But I honestly enjoy just being a fan of the game. I sound just like a fan. I’ve become like that person talking on (X, formerly known as Twitter), thinking I’m a GM or know-it-all. Nah, I don’t miss it. I enjoyed my time playing, and I’m excited for the next chapter and getting to watch the next generation, and hopefully pass down my knowledge to them as well.”