Breaking: EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s Rara Thomas arrested and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) makes a move after a catch during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens. Georgia won 52-17 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) makes a move after a catch during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens. Georgia won 52-17 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
15 minutes ago

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of cruelty to children, which is a felony, and two counts of battery, both of which are misdemeanors. All of the charges carry a “family violence” tag.

Thomas was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 3:20 a.m. Friday. He still was awaiting bond as of mid-morning Friday.

This is not the first time Thomas has been arrested on a family-violence charge during his time at Georgia. In January 2023, just after arriving from Mississippi State, Thomas was arrested on a misdemeanor count of family violence and a felony count of false imprisonment. Both of those charges eventually were dropped, with Thomas entering a pretrial diversion program. He also was required to complete anger-management work and community service as part of his deal.

Thomas played in 11 games for Georgia last season, catching 23 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas was not suspended after last year’s arrest. The wide receiver did miss Georgia’s last three games of the 2023 season because of a foot injury. He was expected to be a key contributor for the Bulldogs in the coming season, and possibly a starter for the Bulldogs.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Georgia has not officially commented on Thomas’ status following his arrest. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has preferred not to announce publicly any sort of punishments as far as suspensions.

“We don’t talk about the suspensions. We have them,” Smart said at SEC media days. “I think it’s pretty obvious that we’ve done them in the past. You guys know when we do them. Each of those cases is very different and they’ll be handled in different ways.”

Georgia is set to start preseason camp next week. The Bulldogs open the season against Clemson at noon Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to update address on sex offender...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Giants’ Andrew Thomas, Chargers’ Jamaree Salyer ready to report for training camp
Placeholder Image

Speeding puts UGA football culture back into spotlight
Placeholder Image

Falcons’ A.J. Terrell fully participated Thursday amid contract talks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Odds are Georgia Bulldogs will be awesome on offense
The University of Georgia football team has a speeding problem
Todd Gurley: Going to Georgia was ‘one of best decisions I’ve ever made’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington