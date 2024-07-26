Georgia’s Rara Thomas arrested and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of cruelty to children, which is a felony, and two counts of battery, both of which are misdemeanors. All of the charges carry a “family violence” tag.

Thomas was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 3:20 a.m. Friday. He still was awaiting bond as of mid-morning Friday.

This is not the first time Thomas has been arrested on a family-violence charge during his time at Georgia. In January 2023, just after arriving from Mississippi State, Thomas was arrested on a misdemeanor count of family violence and a felony count of false imprisonment. Both of those charges eventually were dropped, with Thomas entering a pretrial diversion program. He also was required to complete anger-management work and community service as part of his deal.