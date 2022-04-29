Travon Walker goes No. 1 in draft, first from Georgia championship team selected

The Jaguars picked quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville last year, giving the state of Georgia the past two No. 1 draft picks. But while Lawrence’s selection was long anticipated going into the 2021 draft, Walker was an extremely late riser up draft boards.

Even as late as last week, the Jaguars were expected to take either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or one of at least two offensive tackles – North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal – to provide protection for Lawrence. Instead, Jacksonville went with Walker, who blew away scouts with an incredible performance at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in February and continued to impress teams with private workouts and interviews in the two months since.

Explore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Walker’s video from games this past season wasn’t too bad either. While some evaluators questioned Walker’s lack of overall production and playing time over the entirety of his three-year college career – he did not start until his junior year – he was a dominant at defensive end this past season on a defense that was considered among the greatest of the modern era.

Starting all 15 games, Walker collected 37 tackles, six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback pressures and two pass-breakups. Two of his sacks came in during the College Football Playoff, including a touchdown-saving run-down tackle of a wide receiver in the national championship game.

After running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and getting measured as having 36-inch arms, 10-¾-inch hands and an 84-1⁄4-inch wingspan at the combine, teams became increasingly infatuated with Walker’s professional prospects.

“I told his parents, ‘You’re son is one of one,” said Vince Taylor, Walker’s agent from Elite Loyalty Sports. “There’s nobody like him in college football with his combination of intangibles and height, weight, size and playing all over the line. … I told them, ‘our goal should be to be the No. 1 pick.’ That’s what my eyes told me, and my gut.”

Walker’s father, Stead Walker, is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, and his mother, Lasonia, is a hospital receptionist. He also has a brother and two sisters.

According to last year’s salary distribution, Walker’s first NFL contract likely will be worth close to $40 million, with as much as $25 million coming in signing bonus, which is guaranteed.