TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia

LOS ANGELES — For all the chatter about TCU’s prolific passing, its offense starts with the run game. But that element might be weakened in the national championship due to running back Kendre Miller’s injury.
Miller, who ran for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, will be a game-time decision Monday after sustaining a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU is a two-touchdown underdog against Georgia, so it can’t afford to be short-handed. Miller was an underappreciated contributor to one of the nation’s top offenses.
“We’re still optimistic that he’s going to be able to play,” coach Sonny Dykes said Saturday. Miller will go through warmups before the parties decide.
If Miller is limited or can’t play, the Horned Frogs will rely heavily on Emari Demercado, who ran for 150 yards on 17 carries against Michigan in TCU’s last game. His success quelled some concerns given he produced against the country’s seventh-ranked rushing defense. Georgia has the No. 2 rush defense nationally, surrendering 80 yards per game.
TCU promises its game plan won’t change if Miller misses the game, largely because of its confidence in Demercado, whose final collegiate game will be in his hometown of Inglewood, Calif. The Frogs also have Emani Bailey and Trent Battle.
“We believe in Emari,” offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said. “We believe in the rest of the running back group. So, no, (the strategy) doesn’t really change. But obviously Kendre is a great player and a big reason of why we’re here. But we believe in that group as a whole.”
Quarterback Max Duggan and TCU’s passing offense dominate the headlines, but TCU’s rushing attack has been invaluable. The Frogs averaged 206.5 rushing yards per game, 20th in the country. And while it’s paramount they connect on deep passing plays for any chance to upset Georgia, they can’t become one-dimensional. They need an effective run game.
“I think they run the ball extremely well,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “They are really physical up front. They have creative scheme in terms of ways to create issues for how you want to play certain runs. They know the answers to what you’re going to do to them in the run game, and they have plans for your answers.
“So I think it’s a mark of credit to their coaching staff and credit it to their players for taking the plan in terms of, OK, when you do this, when we’re running counter, here is our answer. When we’re doing this when we’re running read zone, here is our answer. And they have some really unique runs as well.”
About the Author