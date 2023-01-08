TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia

“We believe in Emari,” offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said. “We believe in the rest of the running back group. So, no, (the strategy) doesn’t really change. But obviously Kendre is a great player and a big reason of why we’re here. But we believe in that group as a whole.”

Quarterback Max Duggan and TCU’s passing offense dominate the headlines, but TCU’s rushing attack has been invaluable. The Frogs averaged 206.5 rushing yards per game, 20th in the country. And while it’s paramount they connect on deep passing plays for any chance to upset Georgia, they can’t become one-dimensional. They need an effective run game.

“I think they run the ball extremely well,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “They are really physical up front. They have creative scheme in terms of ways to create issues for how you want to play certain runs. They know the answers to what you’re going to do to them in the run game, and they have plans for your answers.

“So I think it’s a mark of credit to their coaching staff and credit it to their players for taking the plan in terms of, OK, when you do this, when we’re running counter, here is our answer. When we’re doing this when we’re running read zone, here is our answer. And they have some really unique runs as well.”