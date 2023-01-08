Georgia’s Aussie punter has thrived amid ‘unreal experience’

“The experience, yeah, has been unreal,” said Thorson, in his thick Aussie accent. “It’s kind of, like, still a really big learning curve in way. I feel like I’m still learning a lot in the moment. I’m still nowhere near the top. But this, as far as college football goes, you can’t get an experience that’s better.”

It has gone well. Thorson arrives here having averaged 44.9 yards on 35 punts. That’s just 2.5 per game. So, he spends a lot of time standing on the sideline waiting for his opportunities.

He understands that’s a good thing, but not everybody back home does.

“That’s the funny thing, every punt matters even if it is only limited opportunities,” Thorson said. “Personally, I know I have to make the most of each one because I know I don’t get many opportunities.”

Trying to explain the game to his “mates” back home can be difficult. Most of them really don’t understand. They don’t realize that Thorson is playing a crucial role for one of the most iconic and successful college football programs in the country, nor all the fuss that surrounds this game.

That’s why it has been so great whenever he can get them to the States to watch. His parents, Andrea and Jack Thorson, saw their first game when Georgia played Auburn on Oct. 8 in Athens at Sanford Stadium. Thorson had a season-high five punts in that game.

He had three friends from back home in attendance at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta last week. His parents and a friend will be at Monday night’s title game at SoFi Stadium.

“They don’t understand the full scale of what college football is,” Thorson said. “Mom and dad said it as well. ‘You’ve got to be here to see it, to understand how big it truly is and how great Georgia fans truly are.”

As for memorable moments, Thorson counts the Oregon game as number one.

“That was my most stressful ballgame ever, my first punt ever. That was pretty special,” he said. “I had one punt in the last quarter, so that was the most memorable personally, but having mom and dad there for their first game was pretty special, too.”

Thorson did not mention his 75-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the 1-yard line against Tennessee, but that was certainly a season highlight for the Bulldogs.

Monday will be Thorson’s biggest assignment yet. Georgia will be counting for him to come through on the grandest stage. Field position and punt coverage are never more important than in a game with championship implications.

“I still have a long ways to go punting-wise and learning-wise because I’m still learning the game,” Thorson said. “I’m still learning about my punting and how I can help the team in the best way possible. But at this stage it’s been a dream come true.”