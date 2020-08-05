Strict guidelines anticipated as UGA braces for Georgia football season

In the past week, the SEC has pressed forward with plans to play a conference-only, 10-game schedule that will commence Sept. 26. On Tuesday, it was determined that ongoing workouts could continue and that preseason camp, such as it is, can get under way Aug. 17.

The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 and likewise have announced their plans for playing football, or not, this fall.

None of that is, of course, a guarantee that it will happen. That will be dependent upon thwarting the continued progression of an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic. But what has been proved to date is the Power 5 is willing to do whatever it takes to play football this fall.

At UGA, the school reports a total of 441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March among its faculty, staff and students. The daily report, which is posted on the school’s website, does not differentiate between athletes and other groups.

The UGA Athletic Association has not responded to open-records requests for the number of confirmed cases specific to its athletes who were summoned to campus in June. UGA officials say it will respond eventually, but not until the 90-business-day grace period adopted by state law in 2016 for athletics-related information passes. That could be as late as November.

In the meantime, the SEC is pressing forward with fall athletics. The league is doing so with an eye on professional sports. To that end, the buzz word in the league currently is “bubble.”

The pro sports that have had the most success against the onslaught of COVID outbreaks have been hockey, soccer and the NBA. Those sports have sequestered their athletes in hotels and designated lodges where ingress and egress is controlled and monitored and player movements are meticulously traced.

In other words, “bubbles.”

Major League Baseball returned without similarly strict monitoring protocols and there have been COVID-19 breakouts within some teams.

Georgia athletes have been effectively in a bubble since they were allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts on June 8. The Bulldogs’ freshmen football players are staying in the Georgia Center for Continuing Education, an on-campus hotel and conference center located across a street from the Butts-Mehre complex. Upperclassmen are allowed to stay in off-campus housing, but they do so while having to report all their daily movements and interactions.

The players enter and exit the football facility in limited-numbered groups at staggered times. They are screened upon entry each day, are tested regularly and cleaning crews follow each group’s movements.

Men’s and women’s basketball players and women’s soccer and volleyball players joined the football players in that daily regimen in July while participating in preseason workouts at their respective facilities.

That has proven highly effective over the summer. However, there is a much concern internally about what might happen when the UGA student population returns to campus for face-to-face instruction Aug. 20. Students, who will be required to wear masks in all university facilities, already are trickling into Athens by the dozens to move into off-campus housing and resume jobs around town.

“We’re expecting a time-bomb to go off sometime after that,” one UGA employee said of students’ return.

Hence, UGA athletics’ adherence to the “bubble” philosophy and social-distancing guidelines.

What might that look like? To do so, UGA would have to limit Sanford Stadium to 25 percent capacity for football games. If that is the case, that would be about 23,250 spectators per home game in the nearly-93,000-seat facility.

How tickets might be distributed is unclear. Georgia sold out of its allotment of 61,000 season tickets in April. However, that does not include 17,000 tickets that are reserved for students. Players’ families account for another 400 seats per game, as does the Redcoat Marching Band.

UGA has yet to inform season-ticket holders -- who have to make a minimum donation per ticket for the right to buy them – whether they will receive any. If it is determined by total giving (or “points,” as UGA calls it) only the very top percentile will be able to attend. UGA is expected to refund those who don’t receive tickets or forward their contributions toward next season’s ticket allotment.

Meanwhile, plans are falling into place for the competitions themselves. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel adopted guidelines in late July that will expand the team areas on the sidelines by 20 yards to each 15-yard line. Only one captain from each team and one referee will permitted at midfield for the pregame coin toss. SEC teams will have to adhere to league disinfecting and cleaning protocols for their respective sidelines and equipment, which will be inspected by SEC designees. All helmets are expected to be fitted with face shields.

In soccer, players will be ejected and will have to serve a two-game penalty for spitting. In volleyball, the teams will remain on the same bench during the entire match rather than switch benches after each set. And so on.

UGA submitted a 225-page report to the Board of Regents earlier this summer on how game-day operations might work in football. That document included details such as cashless concession and parking, mandatory social distancing of six feet to be maintained at all times between parties and no tailgating.

In a video conference call with reporters last week, Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity declined to confirm exactly what the parameters might be beyond adhering to CDC social-distancing recommendations and doing everything they can to make people safe. He said the school’s plans will be revealed sometime after the SEC’s new 10-game schedule is announced. That should be by early next week.

“We’re going through the final pieces of that now,” McGarity said. “Once we release that, those that are able to come to our games can feel they are as safe as possible. That’s our charge.”

In the meantime, measurements are being taken and plans are being made.