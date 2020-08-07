SEC announces COVID testing protocols for fall sports

Georgia football players can expect to be tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week this fall and games could be canceled or postponed if virus outbreaks in the local community are considered exceptionally high by public health officials.
Those are a couple of details shared by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force as it unveiled its medical protocols for fall sports Friday.
The task force, of which UGA sports-medicine director Ron Courson is a member, has been meeting regularly since April to decide how SEC athletics might be able to return to competition in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s presidents voted last week to press on with the fall football season, but only with a delayed start to Sept. 26 and playing an SEC-only schedule of 10 games.
No decisions have been announced yet with regard to other falls sports, which include men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball and cross country. But those athletes have been training on their respective campuses since late June.
“Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement released Friday. “Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes.”
The Task Force’s initial requirements for fall SEC sports include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing, and protocols for quarantine and isolation.
The requirements set forth Friday were built on the recommendations of the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines and are considered “minimum standards” for SEC programs.
Following are the primary guidelines:
- The SEC will centralize testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency. They will utilize polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a form of DNA testing, for the COVID-19 virus. Alternative testing methods may be considered if sufficient data develops to support those methods.
- Football players and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR test at least twice weekly during competition, typically six days and three days before competition. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing closer to competition.
- In volleyball and soccer, athletes and staff will have PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, with one to occur three days before the first competition of each week.
- In cross country, athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least once per week during competition, with that test to occur three days before each competition.
- In football, volleyball and soccer, all coaches, staff and non-competing personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sideline, and physical distancing will be employed to the extent possible.
- In cross country, competing athletes are required to wear a face covering at the starting line, which may be removed when proper distancing has been achieved. Coaches and staff associated with cross country competition are expected to utilize social distancing to the extent possible and will be required to wear a face covering during pre- and post-competition.
- Each institution is required to designate a COVID-19 “protocol oversight officer,” who will be responsible for education and ensuring compliance with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements.
- Athletes in all sports who elect not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.