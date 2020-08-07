SEC announces COVID testing protocols for fall sports

Those are a couple of details shared by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force as it unveiled its medical protocols for fall sports Friday.

The task force, of which UGA sports-medicine director Ron Courson is a member, has been meeting regularly since April to decide how SEC athletics might be able to return to competition in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s presidents voted last week to press on with the fall football season, but only with a delayed start to Sept. 26 and playing an SEC-only schedule of 10 games.