Russel Tchewa’s double-double leads Georgia to win over Missouri in SEC opener

The win was the ninth in a row for Georgia, the longest streak since the 2010-11 season and fifth longest in school history. The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) host Arkansas at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum (ESPNU). The Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1) lost to No. 25 Auburn in Fayetteville 83-51 on Saturday.

Russel Tchewa was a huge difference-maker for Georgia. The 7-foot, 280-pound graduate transfer had his best game as a Bulldog, recording his first double-double, with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and producing a near-perfect stat line with only one missed free throw. He did that while playing 29 minutes and nearly all of the second half as Georgia used only nine players.

“We just trusted what we did in practice the last two weeks,” said Tchewa, who had nine double-doubles at South Florida. “We’ve been going hard and having really, really good practices. So we trusted that if we did that, we’d win. We came here ready to play.”

Tchewa led four Bulldogs in double figures, including Hill with 16, Noah Thomasson with 15 and Demary with 10, plus six rebounds. Georgia made a season-high 12 3-pointers, led by Hill on 4-of-8 shooting, and won the rebounding war 34-30. The Bulldogs matched 12 turnovers with 12 assists and went to the free-throw line 21 times to Missouri’s seven.

Missouri also had four double-figures scorers, led by Sean East with 18.

“We knew they were a team that was going to press us the whole game, pick us up full court and work our guards, so the goal was to limit our turnovers,” Thomasson said in an SEC Network postgame interview. “We knew if we limited our turnovers, we have a good chance of scoring on offense.”

It was the first time Georgia won an SEC opener on the road since defeating Auburn 96-84 on Dec. 29, 2016. The Bulldogs have started SEC play 1-0 in back-to-back years for the first time since 2002-03.

Last year, Georgia had trouble closing close games such as Saturday’s. The key now is to stay even-tempered and stick to what works.

“Every game is different, and we’re going to have another game plan for Arkansas,” Tchewa said. “So, every game has a different approach. I know our coaches will have a good game plan on the table for us.”