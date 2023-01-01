Ohio State’s passing attack continues to dominate

After an uninspired Georgia three-and-out, Stroud carved up the Bulldogs’ secondary (yet again) to put the Buckeyes up 35-24 with 10:37 to play in the third quarter.
That’s obviously not how Georgia wanted to start the second half.
Stroud foud a wide-open Emeka Egbuka (one of two 1,000-plus yard receivers this season for the Buckeyes, in addition to Harrison) on that touchdown pass. Bulldogs defensive backs are chasing and giving effort, but have yet to slow down this receiving corps.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com