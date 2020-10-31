No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs beat Kentucky old-school style

The win, Georgia’s 11th in a row over Kentucky, should set up another top-10 matchup against No. 10 Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville. The Gators (2-1) were playing host to Missouri on Saturday night, but were doing so still short of players because of a recent COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (4-1) played as conservatively as they have during the Kirby Smart era, which is saying something. Georgia recorded touchdown drives on its opening possessions of both the first and second half, and that was it. The Bulldogs passed up an opportunity to kick a field deep in Kentucky territory late in the game and turned the ball over on downs.