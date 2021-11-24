No. 1 Georgia not paying attention to CFP rankings’ shakeup

Smart missed some fireworks.

Had he been paying attention, he would have seen that Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC), the team that Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship Game a week from Saturday, fell one spot to No. 3 in the latest rankings. That was based on an unimpressive defensive performance in a 42-35 win over Arkansas at home last week. That was also based on Ohio State’s thorough annihilation of Michigan State (56-7) last week in Columbus.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit referred to the Buckeyes as “offensively terrifying” and shared in a growing national sentiment to see and eventual matchup with the defensively terrifying Bulldogs.

“Georgia’s ‘D’ versus Ohio State’s offense would be great TV,” said Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum.

Had he been watching, Smart would’ve seen Cincinnati become the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the playoff era. The Bearcats, sitting at 5 for a couple of weeks, finally broke the invisible barrier into the Top 4, filling the vacancy left there from Oregon’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Utah last Saturday.

The Bearcats (11-0) wrap of the regular season on the road at East Carolina (7-4) on Friday (3:30 p.m.), then will meet Houston (10-1) in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship game. If Cincinnati wins both, and it’s heavily favored to do so, at the very least it should remain at No. 4 for the playoffs.

Likewise, if Georgia holds serve against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday and vanquishes the Bama beast in the conference title game on Dec. 4, then the Bulldogs could draw Cincinnati in the national semifinals. That would represent a repeat of last year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup, eked out by the Bulldogs on a 53-yard field in the final seconds of regulation.

Some thought Michigan (10-1) might leapfrog the Bearcats into the No. 4 spot. But Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell told ESPN’s panel of experts he believes his team belongs in football’s Final Four.

“I think we’re a really good football team and I think we can compete at the highest level,” he said. “I say that because we’re good in all three phases and I’ve never been around this good of a team with 30-something seniors.”

Only two CFP rankings remaining before setting the field for the 2021 playoffs, next Tuesday night (7 p.m.) and at noon on Dec. 5, the Sunday after the conference championship games are completed.

Other notable developments unveiled by the selection committee Tuesday night included Michigan (10-1), Notre Dame (10-1) and Oklahoma State (10-1) moving into the 5, 6 and 7 spots, respectively. The Wolverines (10-1) get Ohio State at home this Saturday and the Cowboys (10-1) play Oklahoma in the “Bedlam Rivalry” in games that could further shake up the standings.

Also, Clemson (8-3), which dismantled Wake Forest last Saturday, popped into the CFP ranking for the first time this season at No. 23. The Tigers were No. 3 in the opinion polls when Georgia beat them 10-3 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic to open the season.