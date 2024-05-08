Much on line as No. 14 Georgia travels to S. Carolina

It’s possible there aren’t two more evenly matched teams. Not only do the programs share the exact conference record, but they’re nearly identical when it comes to national rankings and status as well.

The SEC tracks five different national polls for baseball. The average ranking coming into the series is 13.2 for Georgia and 14.4 for South Carolina. According to Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), which takes into account competition, the Bulldogs are No. 5 and the Gamecocks 13. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, these squads currently are tied for third place in the SEC’s Eastern Division and are tied for what would be the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament.

Statistically, the Gamecocks would appear to have the edge on the mound. They’re fifth in the league with a staff ERA of 4.50. Georgia hurlers come in at 5.31 but appear to be rounding into form of late. Conversely, the Bulldogs have been superior swinging the bats. Led by Charlie Condon, college baseball’s top slugger, Georgia arrives in Columbia hitting .306 as a team with 122 home runs. South Carolina bats .274 with 73 long balls.

The Bulldogs’ homers already are a school record for a season. The old mark was 109 by the 2009 club in 62 games. Condon leads the nation in batting average (.458), homers (33), slugging percentage (1.102). Georgia has Corey Collings -- the national leader in on-base percentage (.591) -- hitting ahead of Condon.

Carolina’s top hitters are Cole Messina (.314-15-50), Blake Jackson (.311-4-21) and Ethan Petry (.301-19-48). And the Gamecocks like to run. They are 57-for-69 stealing bases.

Regionals in balance

Both Georgia and South Carolina are well aware the opportunity to host an NCAA regional hangs in the balance over the next two weeks. Typically, the SEC will have five to seven teams serve as regional hosts, which obviously is advantageous when seeking to advance in the NCAA tournament.

Accordingly, the Gamecocks desperately seek to win its last home series before wrapping up the regular season on the road against league-leading Tennessee. The Bulldogs will be at home next week against rival Florida.

“I can’t get there yet,” coach Wes Johnson said of regional ramifications. “In my mind, we’re still a ways away. Meaning, we’ve got to win more ballgames, and this league’s hard.”

Winning this series would be massive to that end, but Georgia will have to buck trends to do so. The Gamecocks have dominated in recently. South Carolina has won the last four games – all of which came last season – in the series, and those weren’t close. It outscored the Bulldogs 38-7 in 2023. The Gamecocks have won seven of the last nine dating back to 2021 and lead the overall series 71-66.

Not surprisingly, South Carolina is tough at home. It is 22-7 this year at Founders Park, which is expected to be filled to near its capacity of 8,242 for all three games against the rival Bulldogs.

Pitching situation

Just when it appeared the pitching staff was rounding into form, the Bulldogs suffered setback last Saturday when Charlie Goldstein had to leave his start against Vanderbilt.

Normally the Friday night starter, Goldstein had been easing his way back into the lineup after arm soreness shut him down for three weeks. This time, what he experienced what was described as a “tricep cramp.” It does not appear too serious, however.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a longtime thing,” Johnson said this week. “He’d be a last-minute decision (to pitch). But I feel good he’ll be ready for next weekend. I’m not gonna rush him.”

Johnson announced that sophomore left-hander Jarvis Evans (3-1, 4.29 ERA) will start Thursday’s game. A six-game starter and regular in the rotation, Evans did not pitch in the sweep of Vandy last weekend. South Carolina will counter with sophomore right-hander Rowan Kimball (2-1, 4.61).

Right-hander Leighton Finley (4-1, 4.53), the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week, will start for Georgia on Friday. He’ll oppose junior right-hander Eli Jones (3-3, 4.53). Both teams are “TBD” for Saturday.