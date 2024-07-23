Defending champion Liberty is the favorite to win Conference USA in the preseason media poll

DALLAS (AP) — Liberty is favored to repeat as Conference USA champion, with Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State picked behind the Flames, according to a poll of media members who cover the league.

The Flames, who received 18 of 20 first-place votes in the poll released last week, return 15 starters from the team that finished 13-1. Their loss to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl marked their first appearance in a New Year's Six game.

Reigning conference MVP Kaidon Salter and newcomer of the year Quinton Cooley are back after leading the Liberty to a nation-leading 293.3 rushing yards per game. Brylan Green is the top player back from a defense that intercepted 21 passes.