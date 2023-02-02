X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mardrez McBride scores 20 but Bulldogs lose to Auburn

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
10 minutes ago

Mardrez McBride scored 20 points but Georgia fell to host Auburn 94-73 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs hit 10 3-pointers in the second half but never trailed by fewer than 15 points.

After a 12-point win over Auburn last month, Georgia (14-8, 4-5 SEC) was attempting to complete its first regular-season sweep of the Tigers since 2017.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Bulldogs

Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds and Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points for Auburn.

Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for Tigers (17-5, 7-2).

Auburn 94, Georgia 73

Broome secured his seventh double-double of the season with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then added six points and six rebounds in the second half.

Auburn’s Flanigan went 8 for 10 from the field to finish with his best scoring performance since February 2021.

Georgia visits Texas A&M on Saturday night.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes
6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s Keion White takes unconventional path to potential first-round pick
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s Keion White takes unconventional path to potential first-round pick
5h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh hopes Todd Monken stays with Bulldogs
1h ago
Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
6h ago
G-Day game set for mid-April
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
15h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top