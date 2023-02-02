Mardrez McBride scores 20 but Bulldogs lose to Auburn

Mardrez McBride scored 20 points but Georgia fell to host Auburn 94-73 Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs hit 10 3-pointers in the second half but never trailed by fewer than 15 points.
After a 12-point win over Auburn last month, Georgia (14-8, 4-5 SEC) was attempting to complete its first regular-season sweep of the Tigers since 2017.
Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds and Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points for Auburn.
Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for Tigers (17-5, 7-2).
Auburn 94, Georgia 73
Broome secured his seventh double-double of the season with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then added six points and six rebounds in the second half.
Auburn’s Flanigan went 8 for 10 from the field to finish with his best scoring performance since February 2021.
Georgia visits Texas A&M on Saturday night.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com