Long roads to All-American for Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Christopher Smith

Smith came to Athens from Atlanta as a cornerback, then fell back on the depth chart as he transitioned to safety and toiled behind Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed for two seasons. Smith’s first start didn’t come until the last half of his junior season in 2020 after LeCounte was sidelined by injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He has rarely come off the field since.

Both players have stood out in a big way these past two years as Georgia is attempting to become the first back-to-back national champion in a decade.

Smith, a graduate of Hapeville Charter School, has started all 13 games this season, leads the Bulldogs with three interceptions and ranks fourth on the teams in tackles with 50. In the SEC Championship game victory over LSU, Smith returned a blocked field-goal attempt 96 yards for a touchdown, intercepted a pass, deflected in another pass that resulted in an interception and recorded three tackles, including one for a loss.

Smith captured national attention for his heads-up return of the blocked kick. But it was jumping the route of an LSU tight end, which resulted in the ball caroming off the player’s helmet and into the hands of linebacker Smael Mondon for an interception that set up a Georgia that most impressed coach Kirby Smart. It was the exact same route that Smith jumped for a 79-yard touchdown return against Clemson in the opening game of the 2021 season.

“It’s more about his instincts,” Smart said of Smith. “He jumped (the route). He played it aggressive. He understood what the quarterback’s check was. He understood his leverage. … He saw it, jumped it, and by him jumping, it caused the ball to go in the air.”

Despite starting only seven games, Carter has 29 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He has two forced fumbles and recorded 25 quarterback pressures. Over the past six games, he has accounted for 24 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. His signature moment came in Georgia’s last game when he sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, lifted him off the ground with his left arm while flashing the No.1-one sign with his right hand.

Both players were up for other national individual awards but did not win. Smith was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, while Carter was a Lombardi Award finalist. Last week, Carter and Smith were named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-American first team while Bowers made the FWAA first team and Walter Camp second team.

Of course, Monday’s news followed this weekend’s flurry of activity in New York, where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony and finished fourth.

Conspicuously missing from all the lists were members of Georgia’s offensive line, which as a group is a finalist along with Michigan for the Joe Moore Award. That award is expected to be announced sometime in the next week.

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones has played all season without allowing a sack and has one of the highest cumulative grades for the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Likewise, sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran and junior right tackle Warren McClendon have played close to perfect all season.

The penultimate All-American team will be announced later this week by the NCAA. Since the 2002 season, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the FWAA, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the AP as the five designated selectors to form the NCAA Consensus All-American team.

