Jacksonville State walks away for victory against Georgia in season opener

Luke Wagner hit two batters in a scoreless eighth and the first batter he faced in the ninth. After a strikeout, the Bulldogs went to Chandler Marsh, expected to fill a closer role this season. He immediately issued a walk. After striking out the next batter, Marsh gave up a double to right-center field to Mason Maners and a two-out, run-scoring single to right field.

The Bulldogs brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth. But Connor Tate and Parks Harber each struck out. On the mound for the Gamecocks was Reid Fagerstrom, a junior right-hander from Newnan.

After trailing the entire game, Harber had tied the score at 5-5 in the seventh inning when he fought off an inside 3-2 pitch that bounced down the third-base line for a dink double that drove in Tate from second base.

The Bulldogs came close to going ahead in the next at-bat. But freshman Charlie Condon’s line drive grounder up the the middle was snagged in a diving leap by Jacksonville second baseman Javon Hernandez, who popped up in time to throw out Condon at first base.

“Offensively, I didn’t think we were bad, but we definitely could have had some better at-bats in big situations,” said center fielder Ben Anderson, a sixth-year senior who led the Bulldogs with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. “Overall, we just need to play better. We’re the better team. We showed some fight and got back in the game after getting down early, but bottom line, we’ve just got to be better.”

At 2 p.m. Saturday, junior left-hander Liam Sullivan will get the start as the Bulldogs try to even the three-game series.