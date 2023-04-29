X

Georgia’s Warren McClendon selected with 174th pick in NFL draft

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

WARREN McCLENDON

Selection: Fifth round (No. 174 overall), Los Angeles Rams

Position: Offensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-4, 300

Class: Junior

Hometown: Brunswick

Notable: A sprained knee against LSU in the SEC Championship game kept him from playing in Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal game versus Ohio State. He played against TCU in the CFP final, but he did not start. … He was voted first-team All-SEC by the conference coaches in the 2022 season. … He played in 43 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

