Georgia’s Warren McClendon selected with 174th pick in NFL draft

WARREN McCLENDON
Selection: Fifth round (No. 174 overall), Los Angeles Rams
Position: Offensive lineman
Ht., wt.: 6-4, 300
Class: Junior
Hometown: Brunswick
Notable: A sprained knee against LSU in the SEC Championship game kept him from playing in Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal game versus Ohio State. He played against TCU in the CFP final, but he did not start. … He was voted first-team All-SEC by the conference coaches in the 2022 season. … He played in 43 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons.
