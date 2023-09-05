Georgia’s red-zone failure Saturday ‘a bad deal, man’

ATHENS — When it comes to explaining Georgia’s decision to call a run play with no timeouts and only seconds left in the first half Saturday, coach Kirby Smart could only shake his head and sigh.

“That was bad deal, man, a bad deal,” Smart said during the Bulldogs’ weekly press conference Monday. “To be honest with you, it was just a miscue, not knowing how close it was to the goal line and probably be making a decision too fast.”

Georgia had first-and-goal at the Tennessee-Martin 3-yard line with 19 seconds remaining when offensive coordinator Mike Bobo called an inside-zone run for Cash Jones. The Skyhawks were blitzing everybody, and defensive back Celeycan Hill dropped Jones for a 2-yard loss to the 5.

That forced Beck into a no-huddle spike to stop the clock with 11 seconds remaining. He then overthrew Arian Smith on pass over the middle, stopping the clock with six seconds remaining.

That left the Bulldogs will just enough time for Peyton Woodring to convert a 23-yard field goal that gave Georgia a 17-0 lead at halftime.

“We spend a lot of time on those moments like that, and I take a lot of pride in those moments,” Smart said. “Should never happen. Should never happen. Making a decision really fast sometimes you don’t make the right decision. We had enough time. We actually got the ball snapped without losing any time on the clock, but the decision was thinking it was probably closer than it was, and it cost us at least one play.”

Georgia (1-0) cruised to a 48-7 victory. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play host to Ball State (0-1) on Saturday at Sanford Stadium (12:03 p.m., SEC Network).

The good news regarding that second-quarter fiasco Saturday was the Bulldogs were able to drive the field after taking over at their own 20 with 2:17 remaining in the half. But the overall execution was poor between the use of timeouts and play calls.

Beck is a junior who was making his first career start at quarterback. Asked what happened in the sequence at the end of the half, he just shrugged.

“I’m not really sure,” he said. “(The coaches) are calling the plays, and I’m running the plays.”

Smart continually has praised Beck for his opening-game performance. Beck finished with 294 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-31 passing and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.

Getting well

Georgia is expected to have several more of its front-line players available when Ball State visits. Whether they actually play and how much is the question.

Running back Daijun Edwards returned to full-contact status in practice Monday and definitely will be available to play. Edwards has shed the full brace he wore the past two weeks while recovering from an MCL sprain, but his knee remains in a protective sleeve.

Likewise, Ladd McConkey was back on the practice field Monday, but was held out of contact. All signs point to the junior flanker seeing at least a little action Saturday as the Bulldogs are hopeful to have him ready to compete in their SEC opener against South Carolina on Sept. 16.

McConkey did not play Saturday and was sidelined the last 10 days of preseason practice because of a back issue. McConkey also struggled with chronic knee pain the last month of last season. He ranks second among returning receivers with 58 catches for 762 yards and seven TDs last season.

Smart labeled McConkey “day-to-day” and a “game-time decision.” Edwards playing seems a relative certainty.

“I feel pretty about about Daijun. Felt like he could have gone last week,” Smart said Monday.

Georgia also expects the return of split end Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who sat because of a disciplinary suspension last week. The Bulldogs also should see more of starting “Mac” linebacker Smael Mondon, who played only six snaps against Tennessee-Martin after a long recovery from a spring-practice foot injury.

Georgia also is “hopeful” to get back linebacker E.J. Lightsey (shoulder) and Raylen Wilson (knee).

Hello, again, Mr. Cooper

Remember the little Kent State running back who gave the Bulldogs fits last September at Sanford Stadium? Well, he’s back.

That little back was Marquez Cooper. He ran 90 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown in the Golden Flashes’ 39-22 loss to Georgia in the fourth game of the season last year. That was highest production of any back the Bulldogs faced last season.

Cooper has since transferred to Ball State. The 5-foot-8, 189-pound junior will start for the Cardinals on Saturday.

“We saw, going back and watching, what he did last year in the Georgia game and, obviously, we want to put him in position to be successful again,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said Tuesday. “But Marquez just runs hard. That’s just who he is. Big things come in small packages sometimes, and he’s just one of those guys who’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

Georgia’s run defense was not as stout as usual in the opener against Tennessee-Martin. Though the majority of the Skyhawks’ damage came in the form of quarterback scrambles, they did manage 132 yards on the ground and averages 4.4 yards per carry.

The most the Bulldogs gave up last season was 140 yards in the opener against No. 10 Oregon. Georgia led the nation in rush defense in 2022, allowing only 77 yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry.

“Our guys were talking about … how powerful (Cooper) was and how ironic it is you’re playing against him again at a different school in the same conference,” Smart said. “We have a lot of respect for him.”