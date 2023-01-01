Georgia’s offense responds, thanks to Kenny McIntosh’s versatility

Georgia badly needed to respond after such a dominant scoring drive by Ohio State – that’s exactly what happened as quarterback Stetson Bennett hit running back Kenny McIntosh on a screen pass, with McIntosh turning on the jets to race 25 yards to the end zone.
McIntosh’s ability to catch out of the backfield has made him a valuable weapon for the Bulldogs this season.
We’re tied at 7-7 after the Bulldogs polished off that 8 play, 75-yard, 5:01 drive.
