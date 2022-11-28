Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins

Georgia was also aware of Perkins, but could never make any inroads.

“We were aware of him, evaluated him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Sunday. “He was probably one of the most talented linebackers coming out that season on tape. He’s proven that. He’s extremely explosive, athletic. They do a very good job of utilizing his skill set.”

Like most freshmen, Perkins got off to a slow start. But as the Tigers got deeper into the season, and Perkins became more familiar with defensive coordinator Matt House’s playbook, they started moving him around. By midseason, they were sometimes lining him up at inside linebacker and occasional outside over a slotback in a rover-type role.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Perkins leads the Tigers with 6.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, 10 tackles for loss and 59 tackles overall. He’s at his best in obvious passing-down situations.

“He’s very, very talented,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “But he’s got to bring his traits and talent together. If he brings both of those, he is an elite and special player.”

Texas A&M was able to effectively neutralize LSU’s pass rush simply by running the football. Running back Devon Achane ran for a career-high 215 yards and 2 touchdowns. Perkins had just two tackles and one tackle for loss – and zero sacks -- in that stunning 38-23 upset loss in College Station last week.

Running the football is something that Georgia has done better in recent weeks. The Bulldogs rushed for 268 yards in a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday. That was the second straight game they ran for 200 or more yards and sixth of the season.

Meanwhile, Georgia has been solid if not exemplary on the offensive line this season. That unit has been tabbed a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top group. Led by tackles Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones, the Bulldogs have allowed only 7 sacks all year. That’s just .58 per game and ties them with Georgia Southern and Washington for second-best in FBS football.

Oregon is first. Like the Ducks, who feature quarterback Bo Nix, the Bulldogs are led by a mobile quarterback in senior Stetson Bennett. But keeping opposing defenses in run-pass conflict is one of Georgia’s primary offensive weapons.

Kelly gives Bennett a lot of credit for the Bulldogs’ offensive success.

“Remarkable. He’s poised,” Kelly said Sunday night. “The confidence on film in terms of what he exudes is amazing. I think he’s, like, 26-3 as a starter. He’s in full command of the offense, full command. That goes to his coaching, his teaching, his preparation obviously.”

Georgia hasn’t faced as prolific a pass rusher as Perkins since they went against Alabama and All-American Will Anderson in the College Football Playoff championship game back in January. Anderson had only four tackles and zero sacks. However, his counterpart on the other side of the line, Dallas Turner, recorded two.

“Different players,” Smart said of Anderson and Perkins. “They use them in different ways. Got a little different defense than what Alabama used. But they’re both explosively quick, powerful and disruptive.”

Ojulari, the brother of former Georgia star Azeez Ojulari, is second among the Tigers’ defenders with 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. The Bulldogs’ offensive line will need to have one of its best games of the year.