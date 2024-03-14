Georgia’s Mykel Williams at ‘Jack’ linebacker is ‘something in making’

Count Williams among those enthused about the experiment. A 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior from Columbus, Williams has excelled as a two-year starter at defensive end, earning freshman All-American honors in 2022 and leading the Bulldogs with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss a year ago.

But the Bulldogs are hoping to get more dynamic plays out of this “athletic freak” who came to UGA as a 5-star recruit and 247Sports’ fourth-rated prospect in the country. The Jack position should allow Williams to do that.

The chief difference in Jack and defensive end is it’s a stand-up position. What makes it considerably more complicated, though, is the player manning it could be rushing the passer, setting the edge, covering a running back in the backfield or dropping into coverage. Often the decision about which role is to be played is made on the fly depending on what the opposing offense is showing. In some packages, the Jack might shift from outside to inside and provide run support or blitz the quarterback from there.

Suffice it to say, it’s a lot to learn. Fortunately for Williams, it’s not all completely new to him.

Williams played some at the position against Florida State in the Orange Bowl. It’s unclear if that’s where Williams was when it happened, but it’s worth nothing that he forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 10 yards in that game. He also recorded four tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 63-3 win over the Seminoles.

“That’s something we’re working towards,” Williams said of playing outside linebacker. “I kind of envision it looking similar to the Florida State game. I played a little more outside linebacker there. It’s something that’s in the making.”

One of the storylines going into the Orange Bowl was that Williams might have been somewhat disgruntled with his football experience at Georgia and considering the transfer portal to explore options. No one has ever confirmed those reports, but Williams did acknowledge that’s when discussions of playing the Jack position began with coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

“I mentioned it to coach Smart and coach Schumann, and they agreed with me,” Williams said. “But it was something they planned to do already.”

There are reasons for the move beyond keeping Williams happy.

As always, the Bulldogs seek to get the 11 best players on the field. Georgia has a more-than-serviceable options at defensive end in senior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and is excited about the addition of redshirt freshman Xzavier McLeod, a transfer from South Carolina. They also signed four down linemen in the 2024 class, including highly rated defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

The Bulldogs also have plenty of strong options at outside linebacker, included experienced veterans Chaz Chambliss and Jalon Walker and up-and-coming young players such as Gabe Harris, Sam M’Pemba and Damon Wilson.

“Each game you decide what’s best for our team relative to what they do,” Schumann told reporters during Orange Bowl practices. “You cross-train a lot of guys. You see that in the secondary a lot where guys play corner, but they also play nickel, safety or dime. Linebackers play inside or outside. We do that in our front, as well.”

As for Williams specifically, Schumann said: “He’s trained to play on the edge. As a D-end, he’s on the edge already. There’s actually been times this year that he’s played in specialty roles that way. He definitely is an athletic enough guy that has enough length that he can potentially do that.”

Williams is taking it all in stride, and the Bulldogs know that whether it’s with his hand on the ground or standing up, he’s going to be on the field for them a lot this fall. In all likelihood, Williams will join the annual parade of Georgia underclassmen who march their way into the NFL draft.

Williams is excited about having a new challenge for this spring and showing off some new skills for scouts next season.

“I kind of like outside linebacker because it shows my versatility,” Williams said. “If you play this game, being able to move from (inside) at ‘3-(technique)’ all the way out to a ‘9-tech,’ that just shows my versatility and how it can be displayed for the next level.”