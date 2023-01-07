Georgia’s Mike White returns to Florida but Bulldogs lose

The Bulldogs took the lead briefly in the second half after Mardrez McBride drilled a 3 and Kario Oquendo scored at the basket for a 44-43 advantage with 16:44 left.

After Myreon Jones put the Gators in front with a layup off a feed from Castleton, Roberts scored at the basket for a 46-45 lead. But Florida responded with back-to-back layups, and Lofton turned in a heady three-point play on an in-bounds play underneath the Florida basket when he bounced the ball off a defender’s back, recovered it and laid it in drawing the foul.

Florida 82, Georgia 75

Alex Fudge hit from deep to push the Florida lead to 13 with 9:37 to play, but the Bulldogs battled back. Abdur-Rahim hit three 3′s in the second half, and Georgia made 7 3′s from deep in the half. Oquendo’s reduced Georgia’s deficit 78-75, but Lofton made two foul shots, then found Kugel for his second dunk with six seconds left to seal it.

Will Richard finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Florida (8-7, 1-2), and reserves Jones and Reeves contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.

Georgia hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday.