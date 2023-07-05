Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleads guilty to speeding charge

ATHENS - Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the speeding charge following his arrest in May. He was given six months of probation and fined $1,013. He is required to attend a defensive driving class and a traffic violators impact program.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was clocked at 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when he was pulled over by an Athens-Clarke County officer on May 24. In addition to the speeding charge, he was charged with reckless driving. That charge was dismissed on Wednesday.

Rosemy-Jacksaint also pleaded guilty for driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone in Pompano Beach, Fla. days before his arrest in Athens. That case will be heard on Friday in Florida

The Rosemy-Jacksaint arrest was one in a series of excessive speeding arrests involving Georgia players since a tragic accident in January. It represented the fourth known speeding-related arrest of a Bulldogs football player this year. That does not include the alcohol-involved, double-fatality crash that took the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock on Jan. 15, the day after Georgia celebrated its second straight national championship.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was traveling east, toward the city of Athens, in the 2600 block of Atlanta Highway when an officer noticed him traveling at “a high rate of speed” and “weaving through traffic” in a black 2020 Dodge Charger. Using a Dragoneye Speed Lidar detection device, the officer determined Rosemy-Jacksaint’s speed to be 90 miles per hour, according to the arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated “once I was able to catch up to the vehicle,” the officer wrote. At 3:18 p.m., Rosemy-Jacksaint presented a valid license and was advised that he was being taken to jail.

The speed limit is 45 mph at the 2600 block of Atlanta Highway. It decreases to 40 mph when it crosses the Oconee River on the way to downtown Athens. Rosemy-Jacksaint’s speed was detected at 2636 Atlanta Highway. The location of the stop was 2033 W. Broad Street, 1.8 miles away.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was released 55 minutes after he was booked into jail on $2,000 bond.