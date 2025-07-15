Texas has flipped one of Georgia’s top commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as 4-star defensive lineman James Johnson announced he would be playing for the Longhorns.
Johnson committed to Georgia on June 28, picking the Bulldogs over Florida, Miami and the Longhorns.
Johnson is the No. 69 overall prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
“On my first official visit, I knew,” Johnson said as to when he first picked Georgia. “That’s when I knew. I had decided to take all the rest of my OVs to see if anyone could change my mind. I was locked in with Georgia from the start.”
With Johnson no longer in the class, Georgia has 28 commitments. The Bulldogs still have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for the cycle.
This is the second significant recruiting loss of the day for Georgia, as the Longhorns beat out Georgia for 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Johnson is from Miami, while Atkinson is from Georgia. While speaking to reporters at SEC Media Days, Steve Sarkisian spoke about the ability to go into SEC states to win recruitments.
“I think, when we moved into the SEC, it was a lot more natural for players from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia to be willing to come play at the University of Texas,” Sarkisian said. “They were already kind of going to (Texas) A&M because they were in the SEC, but now that we’ve joined the conference, it’s a lot more palatable for those families and for those kids to want to come play at Texas knowing that we’re playing in the Southeastern Conference. So we’ve tried to take advantage of that.”
As for Georgia’s defensive line class, the Bulldogs still have five defensive line commitments in Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, PJ Dean, Preston Carey and Corey Howard.
The Bulldogs are waiting to learn what four-star defensive line prospect Valdin Sone does, as he is expected to make his announcement later this week. Georgia is battling Florida and Nebraska for Sone’s commitment.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave some strong comments on recruiting players for Georgia on Tuesday. Those comments are very curious given the commitments of Atkinson and now Johnson to Texas.
“We sell relationships over transactions,” Smart said. “We think the relationship still wins out because the relationship allows you to push people and demand excellence, and we’re going to continue to do that at Georgia. We don’t believe in just being transactional because when you’re transactional, you cannot accomplish whatever your ultimate goal is, whatever your greatest reach is.
“Whatever the ceiling is for every player and every team we have, you don’t reach that without relationships. So we’re going to try to win 24-hour increments each and every day to make sure we still attain that.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.
Reloaded Georgia lacks star power in SEC offensive unit rankings
Quarterback Gunner Stockton appears set to take over the offense in place of departed starter Carson Beck, bringing added mobility and a sense of toughness to the position.
Another defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech football
Georgia Tech’s 2025 class grows with a Florida defensive lineman who had 11 sacks as a junior.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.