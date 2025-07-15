Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Texas beats Georgia again on the recruiting trail, 4-star lineman flips commitment

The Bulldogs still have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for the cycle.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with officials during the first quarter against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with officials during the first quarter against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Texas has flipped one of Georgia’s top commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as 4-star defensive lineman James Johnson announced he would be playing for the Longhorns.

Johnson committed to Georgia on June 28, picking the Bulldogs over Florida, Miami and the Longhorns.

Johnson is the No. 69 overall prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“On my first official visit, I knew,” Johnson said as to when he first picked Georgia. “That’s when I knew. I had decided to take all the rest of my OVs to see if anyone could change my mind. I was locked in with Georgia from the start.”

With Johnson no longer in the class, Georgia has 28 commitments. The Bulldogs still have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for the cycle.

This is the second significant recruiting loss of the day for Georgia, as the Longhorns beat out Georgia for 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

Johnson is from Miami, while Atkinson is from Georgia. While speaking to reporters at SEC Media Days, Steve Sarkisian spoke about the ability to go into SEC states to win recruitments.

“I think, when we moved into the SEC, it was a lot more natural for players from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia to be willing to come play at the University of Texas,” Sarkisian said. “They were already kind of going to (Texas) A&M because they were in the SEC, but now that we’ve joined the conference, it’s a lot more palatable for those families and for those kids to want to come play at Texas knowing that we’re playing in the Southeastern Conference. So we’ve tried to take advantage of that.”

As for Georgia’s defensive line class, the Bulldogs still have five defensive line commitments in Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, PJ Dean, Preston Carey and Corey Howard.

The Bulldogs are waiting to learn what four-star defensive line prospect Valdin Sone does, as he is expected to make his announcement later this week. Georgia is battling Florida and Nebraska for Sone’s commitment.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave some strong comments on recruiting players for Georgia on Tuesday. Those comments are very curious given the commitments of Atkinson and now Johnson to Texas.

“We sell relationships over transactions,” Smart said. “We think the relationship still wins out because the relationship allows you to push people and demand excellence, and we’re going to continue to do that at Georgia. We don’t believe in just being transactional because when you’re transactional, you cannot accomplish whatever your ultimate goal is, whatever your greatest reach is.

“Whatever the ceiling is for every player and every team we have, you don’t reach that without relationships. So we’re going to try to win 24-hour increments each and every day to make sure we still attain that.”

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson prepares for a play against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.

Reloaded Georgia lacks star power in SEC offensive unit rankings

Quarterback Gunner Stockton appears set to take over the offense in place of departed starter Carson Beck, bringing added mobility and a sense of toughness to the position.

Another defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech football

Georgia Tech’s 2025 class grows with a Florida defensive lineman who had 11 sacks as a junior.

The Latest

University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks at a press conference at SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kirby Smart sees competitive edge, home field as two keys for Georgia football

2h ago

Kirby Smart provides outlook on Georgia football injury situation

2h ago

Kirby Smart won’t yet name Gunner Stockton as Georgia’s starting QB

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.