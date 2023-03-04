Georgia’s Kelee Ringo runs a 4.36 40-yard dash at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, perhaps solidifying his first-round draft status, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine Friday.
Ringo participated in track in high school.
“I will definitely say the track definitely helped me throughout the football aspect, but man just being able to focus on your technique and being able to translate your speed,” Ringo said. “Know when to use it specifically and how to use it throughout your breaks.”
Ringo was measured at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, with 31-1/4 inch arms. Also, he posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-2 broad jump, which were on the low end for his position group.
.@GeorgiaFootball boys continue to dominate the 40. 🐶— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

4.36u for DB Kelee Ringo.
4.36u for DB Kelee Ringo.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/F7e96y7A9L
