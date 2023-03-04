X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo runs a 4.36 40-yard dash at NFL combine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, perhaps solidifying his first-round draft status, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine Friday.

Ringo participated in track in high school.

“I will definitely say the track definitely helped me throughout the football aspect, but man just being able to focus on your technique and being able to translate your speed,” Ringo said. “Know when to use it specifically and how to use it throughout your breaks.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Ringo was measured at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, with 31-1/4 inch arms. Also, he posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-2 broad jump, which were on the low end for his position group.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: No culture problem, no policy change as a result of fatal crash18h ago

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
20h ago

Credit: TNS

Felony charges dismissed against Georgia’s Rara Thomas
20h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Classifying college athletes as employees would protect them from abuse
17h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Classifying college athletes as employees would protect them from abuse
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warren McClendon won’t work out at combine, but will at Georgia’s Pro Day
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warren McClendon won’t work out at combine, but will at Georgia’s Pro Day
1h ago
Bulldogs hand Jackets first loss in college baseball
12h ago
Bulldogs fall in SEC Women’s Tournament quarterfinals
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s Carter Center preps for future without founder
Photography club captures hope during pandemic
March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top