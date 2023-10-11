Georgia’s Dylan James working hard to meet early-season challenges

A 6-foot-9, 207-pound freshman forward from Winter Haven, Florida, James knows he has to be ready for the ultimate challenge that awaits him Dec. 22. That’s when North Florida visits Stegeman Coliseum, and James will have to go toe-to-toe with his greatest nemesis.

That would be his big brother, Dorian James.

Dorian James is a fifth-year senior forward for the Ospreys. But for most of his life, the 6-foot-7 forward has been Dylan James’ chief competition and designated agitator.

Only now, little brother has outgrown big brother by two inches. A prized, 4-star signee for coach Mike White’s Bulldogs in the 2023 recruiting class, Dylan James enters the fast-approaching season as promising addition to the frontcourt.

Accordingly, James disposes quickly with the question of which brother is the better basketball player.

“Me,” he proclaimed without hesitation before a practice this week.

Perhaps, but James is working hard to make himself into an even better basketball player. And honestly, it’s about those first two games against Oregon and Wake Forest and an 18-game SEC schedule that most dominates this freshman’s thoughts.

“Exciting, that’s what it is most of all,” James said of the season opener now being only three weeks away. “I’m excited to play no matter who the opponent is. Getting to be able to play on such a high level is huge for me.”

There will be no easing into the season for James or his fellow Bulldogs. The Nov. 6 opener against Oregon is being played in Las Vegas as part of the Naismith Hall of Fame series. Four days later, traditional ACC power Wake Forest returns last season’s game it won in Winston-Salem. Miami, Kansas State, Providence, Florida State and Georgia Tech all are on the non-conference docket before the traditional slugfests of SEC play begins with Missouri on the road Jan. 6, the Saturday after New Year’s Day.

To say the intensity has stepped up in practice is not a strong enough statement.

“Y’all don’t even know,” James said, shaking his head and smiling. “We’re super excited for Game 1 with our opener in Vegas. As to be expected, the first (preseason) practice, there was definitely an uptick in intensity. The coaches are more intense, the players are more locked in each practice as we get closer to the first game.”

James admitted the conditioning grind and unwavering “physicality” of Georgia’s daily practices have been a major adjustment. A 4-star prospect and top 75-rated player coming out of Winter Haven High, James was usually the biggest and best player on the court every time he stepped out on the floor. It was the same way with his 1Family AAU team.

That hasn’t necessarily been the case every day with the Bulldogs. While Georgia believes James eventually will flourish outside on the perimeter, it is inside the paint that the Bulldogs need his immediate help and contribution. That means banging shoulders and hips with the likes of 6-8, 217-pound senior Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, 6-9, 220-pound junior Jalen DeLoach, 6-10, 215-pound senior Frank Anselem-Ibe and, of course, 7-foot, 275-pound Russel Tchewa.

“He’s having some good days of practice,” Tchewa, a graduate transfer from the University of South Florida, said of James. “He’s putting everything together and working hard every day. He comes in early for morning workouts. He’s getting himself ready.”

Said James: “Physicality, for sure. I expected it coming in. I mean, there’s always going to be a major difference coming from high school to college basketball, physicality.”

To be clear, the Bulldogs see James as the consummate scoring power forward. He was rated the 16th best prospect in the nation at that position by 247Sports. Playing in what is considered a basketball-rich area of central Florida, James averaged 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks as a high school senior.

White and Georgia assistant Erik Pastrana have known about James and been recruiting him since he was 16 years old. Now, having played all summer and toured Italy with his 16 Georgia teammates, James slowly is seeing his freshman role with the Bulldogs coming into focus.

“I’m just taking things day-by-day and focusing on the main thing that’s right ahead of us instead of looking long term,” James said. “That’s huge for us right now.”

By the time the Ospreys of North Florida arrive at Stegeman Coliseum in late December, James expects to be midseason form. He’ll need to be, as Dorian James surely will come in playing above his 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds career average.

“Can’t wait,” Dylan James said.