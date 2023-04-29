Georgia’s Christopher Smith selected with 170th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Atlanta

Notable: Played in 58 games over five seasons, starting 26 over his final two seasons. … In 2022, Smith was voted first-team All-American on the four major teams (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News). … He finished his career with six interceptions returned for 123 yards, including a career-long 74-yard return for a touchdown against Clemson in the 2021 season opener, his first interception. … His most famous play may have been his heads-up, 96-yard touchdown return of a blocked field-goal attempt versus LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship game. … Played in the 2023 Senior Bowl.