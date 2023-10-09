Georgia’s Amarius Mims ‘on track’ for return from ankle injury

ATHENS – A cursory glance through binoculars from the Sanford Stadium press box tells one that Amarius Mims is much closer to returning to the football field.

Georgia’s starting right tackle has been sidelined since undergoing tight-rope surgery on his ankle three weeks ago. Last Saturday, as the Bulldogs rolled past No. 20 Kentucky 51-13 on Dooley Field, Mims looked incredibly ambulatory as he cheered on his teammates without the use of crutches or even a walking boot. Looking ahead, with an off week following Saturday’s trip to Vanderbilt, Mims would be a day or two shy of six weeks-recovered when Georgia lines up across the field from Florida in Jacksonville.

With the recovery times from tight-rope surgery ranging from four to eight weeks, could Mims returning against the Gators be a goal for the Bulldogs?

“No goal,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at Monday’s weekly press briefing. “It’s really just about where he is.”

If Mims’ timeline mirrors that of freshman tight end Lawson Luckie, he’d be able to go on Halloween weekend. Luckie suffered the same injury in preseason camp and underwent the same surgery. He returned to practice in Week 4, dressed out and warmed up but didn’t play against UAB and Auburn and then got into the game against Kentucky this past Saturday.

Of course, not all injuries or players are the same. Luckie is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound, skill-position player. Mims is a 6-7, 340-pound offensive lineman. One has to run and cut while the other has to plant his foot and hold his ground on every down.

The Bulldogs definitely are making plans to reactivate the preseason All-SEC pick.

“We’ve ordered a special shoe for Amarius and plan to use it,” Smart said. “We used that with Andrew Thomas and several other kids on the offensive line who’ve had ankle injuries. But we don’t put a timeline on it just for that reason. It could be before; it could be after. It’s based on his progression and how he feels when he starts moving around and what he does.”

There also is this consideration: Xavier Truss, Mims’ replacement at right tackle, is playing very, very well. With Truss moving there from left guard and Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris splitting reps at left guard, the Bulldogs just played their best game of the season as an overall line. Georgia piled up 608 yards offense.

Bell enjoys dual role

In front of cameras and reporters at least, Dillon Bell is about as shy and quiet-spoken as Georgia players come. But if you want get a rise out of Georgia’s dual-threat receiver, drop the names Deebo Samuel or Cordarrelle Patterson.

Former receivers at South Carolina and Tennessee, respectively, Samuel and Patterson have made names – and careers – for themselves in the NFL by playing multi-skilled roles as receivers, running backs and kick returners.

“That’s something I’d love to pursue, the Deebo role, Tom Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, guys like that,” Bell said. “Oh, yeah, for sure, I’d like that.”

Due to depth problems and injury issues in Georgia’s backfield, Bell has found himself splitting duties between wideout and running back for the Bulldogs. And he’s been good at both.

Bell has the best per-carry average (5.5 yards) of players currently getting running-back reps. He has 109 yards and two touchdowns as a ball-carrier. As a receiver, Bell is seventh on the team with 10 catches for 85 yards.

Georgia’s backfield situation was alleviated some with Kendall Milton returning against Kentucky and getting 47 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries. Bell had 3 for 11.

But the Bulldogs clearly have more options at receiver than running back. Meanwhile, Bell exceled as a back in high school.

So, does he have a preference?

“To be honest, I really don’t know,” Bell said. “I love receiver, I love running back. I feel like that decision will come in due time. But for right now, I really don’t know.”

For now, Bell will toil at both.

This and that

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring was named SEC co-freshman of the week for the second week in a row. The freshman from LaFayette made three field goals against Kentucky, including a career long 42-yarder. ... Smart said it’s unlikely defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will return this week from a foot injury. He has been shut down the last four weeks but has returned to physical activity this week.