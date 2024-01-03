Georgia tight end Brock Bowers makes NFL announcement

Few will argue that the junior tight end belongs on Georgia’s “Mount Rushmore” of greats. That’s an extremely high place of honor considering it allows for only four spaces and encompasses 131 years of football teams and thousands of Bulldogs from whom to choose.

A junior tight end from Napa, California, Bowers this season became the third three-time All-American in Georgia football history. With Herschel Walker and David Pollack being the only two, it would follow that they should have their busts carved in rock next to Bowers.

Then, again, that leaves only one space remaining for dozens of deserving Bulldogs. Who gets left out among Frank Sinkwich, who along with Walker is the only other Heisman Trophy recipient, Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton, Bill Stanfill, Jake Scott, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb or any number of Georgia running backs?

And what on earth to do with Stetson Bennett? A former walk-on on the six-year college plan, Bennett is the only quarterback in UGA history not only to lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, but he earned MVP honors in every postseason game leading to those titles.

Regardless, there certainly would be no all-time Georgia team in which Bowers wouldn’t be included.

“His legacy is he’s a tremendous athlete, great toughness,” coach Kirby Smart said on the eve of the Orange Bowl, which Bowers skipped because of his surgically repaired left ankle. “Never seen a kid come back from a significant injury that fast. Pretty remarkable the numbers he hit and what he was able to do as he came back. He kind of changed the culture of the work ethic around here, especially on our offense.

“To see him go out there and compete and work like he did for the three years has been pretty remarkable. I mean, he is a machine when it comes to practice, doesn’t get tired, works his tail off. He set a standard that will be there for a long time.”

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Bowers brought to his position a unique combination of speed, strength and skill. He is a consensus pick to become the first tight end selected in April’s NFL draft. He has been projected as a top-10 pick.

In 40 games and 37 starts, Bowers’ college career saw him catch 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns, which are fifth and second, respectively, on Georgia’s career lists. He had another 193 yards and five touchdowns rushing the football.

“I played with one of the best Dogs ever,” junior Ladd McConkey said. “Personally, I think he’s the best college tight end to ever play the game. Three-time All-American, a great football player, but an even greater guy. I’m super thankful for him.”

McConkey, a fourth-year junior wideout from Chatsworth, joined Bowers in making the decision to enter the NFL draft with college eligibility remaining. To date, there have been at least 10 such players.

They include junior safety Javon Bullard, senior running back Dailjun Edwards, junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter, senior defensive lineman Zion Logue, senior running back Kendall Milton, junior offensive tackle Amarius Mims, senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and junior center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to inform the NFL they intend to enter the draft.

Georgia leads the nation in number of players to have been drafted over the past three seasons (34) and past five seasons (48). In all, 55 Bulldogs have heard their name called during the draft during Smart’s eight-year tenure.

A few Georgia players who had choices to make have chosen to return. They include, most notably, junior quarterback Carson Beck and junior inside linebacker Smael Mondon. But the Bulldogs still await decisions from others with eligibility remaining, including rising seniors such as defensive linemen Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Nazir Stackhouse.