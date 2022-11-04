Georgia-Tennessee: TV, online, radio information

Entering play last weekend, Georgia was ranked No. 1 and Tennessee was No. 3 in the AP poll. Despite wins for each team Saturday, the College Football Playoff selection committee flipped those spots Tuesday night.
The CFP flip didn’t impress the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, who’ve made Georgia the favorite to win this game. The flip simply added an element to the hype, though the crowd inside Sanford Stadium already was going to be hyped.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 3 Georgia 8-0 (5-0 SEC), No. 1 Tennessee 8-0 (4-0)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast by Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst. There is no sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81/81.
