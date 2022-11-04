Georgia-Tennessee: TV, online, radio information

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 3 Georgia 8-0 (5-0 SEC), No. 1 Tennessee 8-0 (4-0)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst. There is no sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81/81.