Georgia rally falls short in loss to Florida

Georgia's Christian Wright dribbles up court against Florida Wednesday night. Photo: Georgia Athletic Department

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
22 minutes ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kario Oquendo scored 22 but Georgia lost to Florida 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Oquendo scored 15 of his points in the second half and he also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-18, 1-10). Aaron Cook added 14 points and Braelen Bridges had 12.

Myreon Jones made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points as the Gators earned their fourth straight victory.

Next game: Georgia hosts South Carolina Saturday

Florida led by 14 points with 7:52 remaining before Georgia went on a 14-3 run — highlighted by Cook’s two 3-pointers in two minutes — to pull within 64-61 with 2:56 left. After a timeout, Colin Castleton sank a jumper from the free-throw line to restore Florida’s two-possession lead and Georgia had two chances roll off the rim at the other end.

Florida 72, Georgia 63

Georgia turned it over and Tyree Appleby sealed it with a 3-pointer late in the possession for a 69-61 lead.

Castleton had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Florida (16-8, 6-5), which moved above .500 in conference play for the first time this season. Appleby finished with three 3-pointers and 11 points — all in the second half.

About the Author

News services
