Georgia picks up Ball State to replace Oklahoma on 2023 schedule

Long before that, the Bulldogs and Sooners scheduled a home-and-home series that would bring Oklahoma to Georgia in 2023 and take the Bulldogs to Norman, Okla., during the 2031 season. But that was well before the SEC fired the first shot last summer in what’s expected to be a continued period of conference realignment.

News leaked in July 2021 that the SEC had brokered a deal with Texas and Oklahoma, old Southwest Conference powers, to join the SEC. The move will expand the league to 16 schools and likely significantly enhance their future TV agreements.

Earlier this month, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said he’s hopeful that the newest members will be able to join the league before the 2025 season. He also said that membership favors expanding to a nine-game conference schedule whenever they do.

Georgia and Oklahoma have played only one time in the schools’ storied football histories. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs defeated then-No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in the Rose Bowl in a semifinal matchup in the 2017 College Football Playoff.