Georgia picks up Ball State to replace Oklahoma on 2023 schedule

January 1, 2018 Pasadena, California - Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) rushes past Oklahoma safety Chanse Sylvie (28) for a touchdown in the second half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Georgia and Oklahoma at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 1, 2018. Georgia won 54-48 over the Oklahoma. Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com

January 1, 2018 Pasadena, California - Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) rushes past Oklahoma safety Chanse Sylvie (28) for a touchdown in the second half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Georgia and Oklahoma at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 1, 2018. Georgia won 54-48 over the Oklahoma.

Georgia Bulldogs
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s 2023 football schedule just encountered a significant downgrade.

By order of the SEC, the Bulldogs dropped Oklahoma from their 2023 home schedule. As a replacement, UGA added Ball State for the Sept. 9 slot in the 2023 home schedule.

That move will leave Georgia with one of its least attractive September schedules in recent memory. As it stands, the Bulldogs will play host to Tennessee-Martin (Sept. 2), Ball State (Sept. 9) and Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 23) in 2023. The Saturdays of Sept. 16 and 30 are listed as “TBDs” and are expected to be filled by conference opponents.

The only other date the Bulldogs have set for 2023 is their annual regular-season finale against Georgia Tech on Nov. 25. That game is scheduled to be played at Tech.

It’s all part of the SEC’s grand scheme to get Oklahoma and Texas into the league as quickly as possible. Last summer, those schools accepted the SEC’s invitation to join the conference sometime after the Big 12′s TV contract expires after the 2024 season.

Long before that, the Bulldogs and Sooners scheduled a home-and-home series that would bring Oklahoma to Georgia in 2023 and take the Bulldogs to Norman, Okla., during the 2031 season. But that was well before the SEC fired the first shot last summer in what’s expected to be a continued period of conference realignment.

News leaked in July 2021 that the SEC had brokered a deal with Texas and Oklahoma, old Southwest Conference powers, to join the SEC. The move will expand the league to 16 schools and likely significantly enhance their future TV agreements.

Earlier this month, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said he’s hopeful that the newest members will be able to join the league before the 2025 season. He also said that membership favors expanding to a nine-game conference schedule whenever they do.

Georgia and Oklahoma have played only one time in the schools’ storied football histories. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs defeated then-No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in the Rose Bowl in a semifinal matchup in the 2017 College Football Playoff.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and coach Kirby Smart watch warmups before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against the Ducks. Two years after Muschamp “came home” to UGA, the reacquaintance of alumnus and alma mater appears to be going well. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves' Ozzie Albies circles the bases after hitting a home run at Truist Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum scores against Western Carolina during the first half last Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum scores against Western Carolina during the first half last Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons running back Damien Williams was not at practice during the open portion Wednesday. Williams hurt his ribs during Sunday's game against the Saints. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and coach Kirby Smart watch warmups before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against the Ducks. Two years after Muschamp “came home” to UGA, the reacquaintance of alumnus and alma mater appears to be going well. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Sandra Peterson from Flowery Branch, who has a son in law enforcement, holds a sign in support as the procession of fallen Deputy Jonathan Koleski passes over Chastain Rod in Kennesaw on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

