As it stands Wednesday morning, the Bulldogs could flip 3-star Lee County DL Jeramiah McCloud from Florida, which would add a notch to the in-state heavy recruiting class.

One thing Georgia has done to ensure maximum retention of its key targets is focus on the homegrown prospects more than ever before in the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs are poised to sign more players in the state of Georgia — upwards of 20 — than at any other time since Smart became coach in 2016.

Here are the previous in-state signee totals for each recruiting cycle:

2024: 9 (No. 1 overall class)

9 (No. 1 overall class) 2023 : 5 (No. 2 overall class)

: 5 (No. 2 overall class) 2022 : 13 (No. 3 overall class)

: 13 (No. 3 overall class) 2021: 14 (No. 4 overall class)

14 (No. 4 overall class) 2020 : 8 (No. 1 overall class)

: 8 (No. 1 overall class) 2019: 8 (No. 2 overall class)

8 (No. 2 overall class) 2018 : 15 (No. 1 overall class)

: 15 (No. 1 overall class) 2017 : 17 (No. 3 overall class)

: 17 (No. 3 overall class) 2016: 19 (No. 6 overall class)

Recruiting in the modern era of name, image and likeness and big offers plays a big part in the focus on in-state.

The thinking is that in-state players are more likely to stick closer to home in college, even when adversity hits and they are no longer out on the field for every meaningful snap at their position for the first time in their football lives.

However, the non-binding verbal commitments have never been airtight — and that still holds true. Players may be announced as signees today by their respective new teams, but things are not official until they report early this month for postseason practices.

If the Bulldogs sign three more native Georgians than the program currently has committed, it will make for the most in-state signees in any one class since Vince Dooley signed 24 Peach State prospects back in 1984.

If Georgia flips McCloud and does sign Terry on Friday, the number of Georgians in this class will hit 23.

Among those in-state prospects are three sets of high school teammates: Ethan Barbour and CJ Wiley (Milton), Isiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), Ousmane Kromah and Jeramiah McCloud (Lee County).

There have only been a few cycles dating back to 1980 that the Bulldogs signed at least 20 in-state Georgians in one recruiting class: