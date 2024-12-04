Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia 2025 recruiting class could have unique feature: 3 sets of high school teammates

Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley (4) makes a move against Buford defensive back Jaden Davis (27) during the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia football is set to sign the top recruiting class in the country for 2025 — and it’s full of in-state talent.

Not only is the class heavy on Peach State prospects, it has another rare feature: potentially three sets of high school teammates.

While it is not uncommon for a college football program to have players from the same high school on the roster, those are typically spread out over multiple classes. For example, Georgia currently has four players from West Forsyth on the roster (Oscar Delp, Dylan Fairchild, Cooper Johnson and Jared Wilson) and two players from Buford (Jake Pope and KJ Bolden). The Bulldogs also have six players from IMG Academy.

Every year since 1985, the AJC highlights a group of high school football player superstars – follow along as we road tripped to meet this year’s Super 11.

Here are the three sets of high school classmates that are set to be in Athens next year:

Ethan Barbour and CJ Wiley

Milton is expected to have two four-star prospects sign with Georgia: tight end Ethan Barbour and wide receiver CJ Wiley, who was an AJC Super 11 selection. Barbour committed to Georgia in September 2023, while Wiley flipped from Florida State to Georgia on Nov. 6.

Milton hosts Lee County in the Georgia high school football playoff semifinals Friday.

Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins

Two big names out of Warner Robins are committed to Georgia: 5-star Edge Isaiah Gibson and 4-star safety Rasean Dinkins.

Gibson, an AJC Super 11 selection, was rated as the nation’s No. 1 Edge and is expected to fill a role similar to the one former 5-star Mykel Williams took on when he arrived at UGA in 2022. Gibson was previously committed to Southern Cal but changed his pledge to Georgia this summer.

Dinkins was previously committed to Georgia Tech but flipped to Georgia on Nov. 4.

Ousmane Kromah and Jeramiah McCloud

Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah, a 4-star running back and AJC Super 11 selection, committed to Georgia on Oct. 5. His teammate, 3-star DL Jeramiah McCloud, is currently committed to Florida but Georgia has been in pursuit and has flip potential. He will make his decision at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lee County plays Milton — home of Georgia signee set Barbour and Wiley — in the state semifinals Friday.

ExploreLee County — and its record-setting offense — head into Milton matchup undefeated

DawgNation recruiting expert Jeff Sentell contributed to this report.

Here's a look at the players on the 2024 AJC Super 11 team. (Jason Getz / AJC)

