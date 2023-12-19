Georgia football lands its first addition via transfer portal

ATHENS – After watching 17 players march into the NCAA’s transfer portal, the Georgia Bulldogs finally had one come their way.
London Humphreys, a 6-3, 185-pound wide receiver who played at Vanderbilt last season, announced on his personal social-media platform that he has committed to the Bulldogs and will play for them next season.
Georgia fans should remember Humphreys from the matchup against the Commodores on Oct. 14 in Nashville. Humphreys hauled in a pass over the middle on Vandy’s opening possession and took it 49 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game. That was one of six reception of 30 or more yards the sophomore made last season.
The speedy wideout – reportedly he runs a 10.6-second 100 meters – led the Commodores with a 20-yard-per-catch average and finished with 439 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 receptions last season. A graduate of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Humphreys was named freshman All-SEC in 2022.
Georgia has seen 17 of its players head into the transfer portal this season, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Brock Vandagriff and 14 other scholarship players. Seven of those players have settled on new destinations, with Vandagriff landing at Kentucky and sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. going to FSU.
The Bulldogs are expected to ink at least 27 players on Wednesday when the winter signing period opens for fall sports. So, Humphreys makes 28 new additions, with the hopes of adding a few more players via the portal.
Georgia hopes to land running back Trevor Etienne from Florida, defensive end Xzavier McLeod of South Carolina and receiver Colbie Young (Miami) in the coming days.
The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) face No. 5 FSU (13-0) in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30 (4 p.m., ESPN).
About the Author