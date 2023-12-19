Georgia football lands its first addition via transfer portal

ATHENS – After watching 17 players march into the NCAA’s transfer portal, the Georgia Bulldogs finally had one come their way.

London Humphreys, a 6-3, 185-pound wide receiver who played at Vanderbilt last season, announced on his personal social-media platform that he has committed to the Bulldogs and will play for them next season.

Georgia fans should remember Humphreys from the matchup against the Commodores on Oct. 14 in Nashville. Humphreys hauled in a pass over the middle on Vandy’s opening possession and took it 49 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game. That was one of six reception of 30 or more yards the sophomore made last season.