Georgia defense starts out with a bang

Bulldogs force a quick three-and-out after a sack by linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., which brought up a loss of 10 for the Buckeyes. To limit this high-scoring Ohio State offense (No. 2 scoring offense in FBS at 44.5 points per game), they’ll want to keep pressure on Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud all night long.

Georgia put together a decent drive but kicker Jack Podlesny missed a 47-yard attempt on the other end, so we’re still 0-0.