Georgia Bulldogs scramble to get players healthy for Georgia Tech

“He banged knees like we thought,” coach Kirby Smart said at Monday’s weekly media briefing. “He was sore yesterday, is sore today, limping around. No structural damage, which is good. Will just be a timetable for how long it takes to turn around.”

Obviously, the Bulldogs did fine in Ratledge’s absence. Redshirt sophomore Dylan Fairchild shifted from left to right guard and fellow third-year sophomore Micah Morris came in for Fairchild at left guard. Georgia proceeded to score four touchdowns over the next two quarters and accounted for 349 of its 472 yards of total offense the rest of the way. Quarterback Carson Beck was not sacked and rarely pressured.

“Micah has been playing a good bit,” Smart said. “I thought he did a good job. Continues to work hard, get better, condition himself.”

McConkey did not start and played in only Georgia’s first offensive series despite participating in pregame warmups and serving as a game captain against Tennessee. That was due to an ankle injury he suffered the previous week against Ole Miss. How much McConkey actually practiced last week is a matter of debate, as is how much he’ll practice this week.

“It bothered him a little bit Saturday, but nothing any more severe than that,” Smart said of the Bulldogs’ third-leading receiver. “We’ve done an MRI since the game and are doing even more testing. We feel good that he’s going to be able to return.”

Smart debunked speculation McConkey was considering TightRope surgery. “I don’t know where that’s coming from,” he said.

Georgia also lost split end Rara Thomas during the game when he aggravated a worsening foot injury. Defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) and cornerback Julian Humphrey (shoulder) did not travel to Knoxville. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson accompanied the Bulldogs on the trip but likely will remain sidelined a while longer after having surgery to repair his fractured forearm.

Smart said Brinson was going to attempt to practice on Monday. Otherwise, “they’re week-to-week, trying to get back as soon as they can,” he said.

As for All-American tight end Brock Bowers, he is looking at a light week due to pain and discomfort in his surgically-repaired right ankle.

“Brock feels good; he’s a little sore,” Smart said. “What’s happening is he’s on his ankle more during the game and obviously getting live-tackled. With the catches he’s got, there’s more soreness after the game than there is during the week. So, the recovery takes a little longer with that process. We go lighter on him early in the week because if you don’t he’ll overwork himself.”

Zero return yards

One of the most impressive – and unusual – stats the Bulldogs have recorded this season is this one: Not only have they allowed zero punt-return yards, they have not allowed even a single return.

“Never had that in my career,” Smart said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it.”

Brett Thorson, Georgia’s sophomore punter from Australia, has punted the ball 24 times this season for a 42.7-yard average. Of those, 16 have ended in fair catches, one has ended in a touchback and the other seven were downed without a return.

“We’ve seen a couple teams that have held people to negative return yards, meaning the return went backwards, but (that is) a return. Ours, just the fact they haven’t given up a return, it’s really a credit to the punt-team coaching staff, the punt players and the punter who has to match distance with hang,” Smart said.

It also helps that the Bulldogs have two of the fastest “gunners” in the business. The players who fill that role have to avoid contact at the line of scrimmage and downfield blocking in order to reach the returner as quickly as possible. Receivers Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett handle that duty for the Bulldogs.

“They do an incredible job,” Smart said. “It comes down to your punter and your gunners and how you do things. It’s been pretty remarkable what they’ve been able to do. We’ve also had fewer punts than what most teams have, which helps with that stat.”

Georgia counters with an elite return game of its own. Mekhi Mews and the Bulldogs’ return specialists are averaging 11.6 yards on 19 punt returns and 24.7 on 19 kickoffs. Mews’ ability to execute fair-catches in traffic also has saved UGA many yards this season.

Thanksgiving logistics

The Bulldogs will have a normal week of practice other than being excused early Thursday afternoon for Thanksgiving. UGA classes continue through Tuesday.

“Everything my Lord and Savior has given to be, I’m extremely grateful for,” said junior safety Javon Bullard, who hails from Milledgeville. “And I can’t wait to eat.”

The amount of food the players consume is a concern, Smart said.

“We moved practice up a little bit Wednesday, up a little bit Thursday,” he said. “We’ll do some extra things Friday to help activate and get going. Change in times, not change in routines.”