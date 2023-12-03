Georgia Bulldogs’ fate in hands of CFP’s 13-person committee

Of course, Alabama, the team that just knocked off the Bulldogs to win yet another SEC title, was in the other locker room making the exact same argument.

One of them – possibly both – is going to be disappointed.

“Look, Bill Hancock (executive director of the CFP) said it’s not the most deserving. He said, simply, it’s the best four teams,” Smart said at his postgame press conference. “So, you’re going to tell me somebody in that committee room doesn’t think that Georgia is one of the best teams? I don’t know if they’re in the right profession. (Georgia) is a really good football team, it’s a really balanced football team. It’s a really talented football team. (The committee has) to make that decision, but it’s one of the best four teams.”

Both teams got help with their arguments when Oregon lost to Washington in the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday night. But Texas did neither team any favors as Saturday as the No. 7-ranked Longhorns dominated Oklahoma State 49-21 to win the Big 12 Championship. Texas beat Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa in the third game of the season.

Both Alabama and Georgia would have benefited with another loss among the unbeatens later Saturday night. That didn’t happen. No. 4 Florida State and No. 2 Michigan each prevailed in the ACC and Big Ten title games. The Wolverines (13-0) stomped Iowa 26-0 in Indianapolis and the Seminoles (13-0) defeated Louisville 16-6 in Charlotte.

That could effectively end Georgia’s bid to become the first three-peat national champion in the modern era of college football. Minnesota is credited with winning three straight in the 1930s, the last of which came the first year of the Associated Press poll.

The 12-team playoff starts next year, but for Georgia and Alabama, it’s possible that could be a year too late.

Where might the Bulldogs land if they are left out? They likely would land back in Miami at the Orange Bowl.

With the semifinals scheduled to take place in the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl this year, the Orange, Fiesta, Peach and Cotton Bowls to take the best of the rest. As it stands this year, the Orange Bowl is obligated to take the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten or SEC and pit it against the highest-ranked ACC team not in the playoff.

Assuming Alabama leapfrogs Georgia and Florida State falls, that could match the Bulldogs and the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl. Most projections, including the one from Heather Dinich of ESPN, have FSU falling out of the Top 4 despite winning the ACC Championship. If that happens, it will be the first time an undefeated Power 5 team was left out of Top 4.

Georgia last played in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2021 season when it meant Michigan as a CFP semifinalist. The Bulldogs won 34-11 to advance to the championship game, where they beat Alabama 33-18 to win their first national championship in 41 years.

Should the Crimson Tide not make the semifinals, expect them to get the nod for the Orange. That likely would put Georgia to come back to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Who might the Bulldogs play there?

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks are a good possibility.

Here are some other things learned after Georgia’s loss:

Watching the show

The Bulldogs will not get together as a team Sunday to watch the final CFP ranking reveal of the season. Scheduled for noon on ESPN, Smart said the Georgia coaches will take a break from grading the all-22 video from Saturday’s game to watch the show. However, the players won’t report until later in the afternoon to get their marching orders.

“These guys need some time,” Smart said. “They’ll get some time off, but we’ll have a team meeting tomorrow to go through what our plans are based on what we find out.”

Coaches will have to hit the road recruiting this week. Also, the NCAA’s transfer portal opens on Monday. So far, only sophomore outside linebacker Darris Smith has indicated he plans to leave UGA. Smart has hinted that there will be several others.

Calls hurt Dogs

There were a couple of calls – and no-calls -- that went against Georgia that went a long way toward helping Alabama’s cause Saturday.

With 1:25 remaining in the first half, the Crimson Tide faced fourth-and-four at the Bulldogs 37-yard line. Georgia and Alabama traded timeouts before the Tide decided to go for it. Under pressure, quarterback Jalen Milroe threw a deep pass on an out-route to receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond was ruled to caught the underthrown ball for a 22-yard gain and play continued. But several replays shown on the CBS broadcast appeared to show the ball hit the ground before Bond had possession. Oddly, play was never stopped and the reception was never reviewed.

Meanwhile, Alabama stayed in hurry-up mode and Milroe hit Jermaine Bond for a 15-yard touchdown on the next play. That gave the Crimson Tide a 17-7 lead heading into halftime.

That possession for Alabama actually started with a very questionable call. On first down at the Alabama 31, the Tide sent Jermaine Burton deep down the sideline. Safety Malaki Starks, matching Burton stride-for-stride, was called for interference. Again, replays showed

The worst call against the Bulldogs came at the 7:01 mark of the third quarter. Receiver Kendrick Law was running the ball on a reverse toward the Georgia sideline when linebacker Xavian Sorey ran him down behind the line of scrimmage. Sorey was flagged for a personal-foul, horse-collar penalty. But replays appeared to show Sorey’s hands were on Law’s shoulder pads, one on each side, and not inside the collar area.

Despite Smart’s pleadings – the play happened right in front of him – the call stood. Ultimately it did not cost Georgia any points as the possession ended in a Bama punt. But that was three minutes later and in the Bulldogs’ territory. So there was a time and field-position cost.

Turnovers, mistakes

Georgia had plenty of culpability itself for Saturday’s loss. Turnovers and breakdowns at key times contributed to the Bulldogs’ demise.

The biggest snafu was a fumbled exchange between quarterback Carson Beck and wideout Dillon Bell on a reverse left. Beck flipped the ball in the air to Bell at the last moment, which he’d indicate later is the way play is designed. Bell seemed to be reaching for the ball as though it was a handoff.

“We’ve practiced that play a ton,” Beck said. “It’s a simple flip back. I’m not exactly sure what happened. I’ll have to go see it on film. I wasn’t able to see the replay. I flipped it. Next thing I knew all the guys were running and the ball’s on the ground. I really don’t know what happened on that.”

Alabama’s Trezmen Marshall recovered the loose ball at the Georgia 11. Marshall, a fifth-year senior linebacker from Homerville, played for the Bulldogs the last four seasons. Alabama had to settle for a field goal, but the damage was done.

It was the Bulldogs’ only turnover but it put them at minus-1 in turnover margin on the year. Alabama, by contrast, had no turnovers and improved to plus-7 on the season.

Earlier in the game, Georgia was trailing 10-3 when it reached the Alabama 19 after a Beck 9-yard run converted a third down. But the Bulldogs did nothing well thereafter, with two runs netting minus-two yards and Beck getting sacked by Dallas Turned for a six-yard loss.

Lining up for a 45-yard field goal, a false-start penalty backed up Georgia five more yards. Then freshman Peyton Woodring’s 50-yard field goal try bounced off the right upright.

Quicker start

For once, Georgia took an early lead in the game.

After falling behind in the first quarter of seven of their previous eight games, the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first against Alabama.

Georgia deferred to the second half after winning the opening coin toss and Alabama was quickly three-and-out on offense. Taking over at their own 17, the Bulldogs put together one of their most impressive drives of the season. Mixing up four passes with four runs, Georgia covered the 83 yards in eight plays, the last of which resulted in a 17-yard touchdown run by Kendall Milton through a wide-open hole at right tackle.

But the Bulldogs’ offense would struggle the rest of the first half. It’s next two possessions both ended as three-and-outs. Georgia wouldn’t score again until it kicked a field goal at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter.

Later, Saban would credit an adjustment made after that opening possession for righting the Crimson Tide’s defense. They switched to a four-man front that would keep outside linebacker Dallas Turner on the line of scrimmage and out of coverage situations. Turner finished with 4 tackles and a sack.

Beat-up Bulldogs

Georgia came into the game with a lot of injured players, and it added at least one more to the list on Saturday – and it was a big one.

Amarius Mims, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound junior tackle, left the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be a right-ankle injury. Mims did not return and was replaced by Xavier Truss, who started six games in Mims’ absence earlier this season.

Mims had TightRope surgery on his left ankle in late-September.

“Mims bumped it; I don’t know exactly what happened,” Smart said. “Somebody fell on it or he stepped on it. Something happened and he just felt like he was weak and he couldn’t go. It threw us back to Truss having to go back out. Truss had moved in for Tate to play for him some and it threw Truss back out there. He’s played a little bit out there at tackle. Just part of what we had to do and move those guys around.”

Right guard Tate Ratledge played most of the game at right guard after missing the Georgia Tech game with a knee injury.

Tight end Brock Bowers and flanker Ladd McConkey each played but were limited significantly due to ankle injuries. Bowers played most of the game and led the Bulldogs 5 catches for 53 yards. McConkey was sidelined for extended periods twice but managed to finish with 38 yards on three receptions.

Rara Thomas (foot) and cornerback Julian Humphrey (shoulder) did not play.

“All those guys are just warriors. Just fighting,” Smart said. “Brock and Ladd, those guys just battle and compete. They’ve been in rehab every morning. … They’re out their limping around and they’re not 100 percent, but the game matters to them, the team matters to them. Brock Bowers, this guy is going to be a first-round pick and he’s out there just battling his tail off.”