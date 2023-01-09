ajc logo
Georgia already favored for 2024 national championship

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

On the very day the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game is being played, odds came out to win the 2024 CFP title.

Georgia will enter next season as the odds-on favorite at 3-1. Don’t tell Kirby Smart.

It may come as no surprise that the three of the teams that qualified for the playoffs this season have the four best odds. Joining Georgia are Ohio State (6-1) and Michigan (12-1). Alabama (4-1) is second behind its SEC counterpart. TCU, Georgia’s opponent in tonight’s national championship game is 25-1 for next season.

“We’ve had a saying around our place for a long time that probability is not reality,” Smart said Sunday during a press conference on being two-touchdown favorites. “So, we don’t control what people say and probability. Reality is what happens on the field in between those lines.

Here are the odds released Monday by SportsBetting.ag.

2024 CFP Championship odds

Georgia: 3-1

Alabama: 4-1

Ohio State: 6-1

Michigan: 12-1

Notre Dame: 14-1

Penn State: 18-1

Texas: 18-1

Clemson: 25-1

TCU: 25-1

Utah: 28-1

USC: 33-1

Kansas State: 40-1

LSU: 40-1

Oklahoma: 40-1

Miami: 50-1

Oregon: 50-1

Oregon State: 50-1

Tennessee: 50-1

Texas A&M: 50-1

UCLA: 50-1

Wisconsin: 50-1

Florida State: 60-1

NC State: 60-1

Washington: 66-1

Florida: 75-1

Auburn: 100-1

Iowa: 100-1

Kentucky: 100-1

Miss. State: 100-1

Missouri: 100-1

North Carolina: 100-1

Oklahoma State: 100-1

Ole Miss: 100-1

Purdue: 100-1

South Carolina: 100-1

Tulane: 100-1

Arkansas: 150-1

Michigan State: 150-1

Illinois: 200-1

Indiana: 200-1

Minnesota: 200-1

