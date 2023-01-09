Georgia already favored for 2024 national championship

Georgia will enter next season as the odds-on favorite at 3-1. Don’t tell Kirby Smart.

It may come as no surprise that the three of the teams that qualified for the playoffs this season have the four best odds. Joining Georgia are Ohio State (6-1) and Michigan (12-1). Alabama (4-1) is second behind its SEC counterpart. TCU, Georgia’s opponent in tonight’s national championship game is 25-1 for next season.