Georgia again leans on defense in win over seventh-seeded Florida State

Florida State led for most of the first half before Georgia’s offense eventually caught some momentum. After starting the game 5-for-20, the Lady Bulldogs ended the half 9-for-15. They had a 35-30 halftime lead.

Georgia shot 40% from the field and 42% on 3-point shots and committed 17 turnovers versus 15 assists.

Guard Diamond Battles scored a team-high 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Guard/forward Audrey Warren scored 11 points, and forward Jordan Isaacs scored 10.

The Lady Bulldogs were benefactors of Florida State’s especially short bench.

The Seminoles entered Friday’s game with only eight available players, and forward Makayla Timpson’s hit to the face meant they had only seven available for much of the first half.

Friday’s win marks the third consecutive year in which Georgia advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia will face the winner of No. 2-seeded Iowa and No. 15-seeded Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. The game time has not been released yet.

Assuming heavily favored Iowa avoids an upset later Friday, the second round will pit Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson against her alma mater.