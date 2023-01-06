ajc logo
Fundraising effort helps get UGA Spike Squad to Los Angeles

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 29 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES – Look out Hollywood, here comes the Spike Squad.

A portion of the spiked-shoulder-pad-wearing, body-painted UGA students who passionately follow the Georgia football team is going to make it here to L.A. for the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff national championship game against TCU on Monday. They’re expected to arrive Friday.

The UGA Spike Squad has been raising funds for the past couple of weeks so some of its membership could make the cross-country trip. In the end, they were able to raise enough money for about 15 of them to come west. That’s about twice the number expected earlier in the week, thanks to financial donations and some donated flights.

“All have secured front-row seats in the student section,” said Athens resident William Perry, who assists the group’s fundraising efforts. “So, they will be well-represented.”

Last year, the Spike Squad was able to raise about $17,000 to get members to Indianapolis for Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama. Much of that money was generated by simply holding up a sign featuring a Venmo number during the television broadcast of the Bulldogs’ semifinal game against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

This year, the Spike Squad created a website for “Peach Bowl pledges” ahead of last week’s semifinal against Ohio State where potential benefactors could pledge money in advance. They raised about $5,000 that way, according to Perry. The rest of the funds were raised over the course of the season, he said.

The UGA Spike Squad tries to make it to all Georgia games. At least 50 members strong, they occupy the front rows of the student section for every home game at Sanford Stadium and generally command a lot of air time during television broadcasts. Increasingly, they’ve been making their presence known at road games, as well.

Though it is registered student organization at UGA, the Spike Squad does not receive funding from the university or the UGA Athletic Association. Their financial support comes from membership fees, students’ families and the Spike Squad booster club.

The group was well-represented Jan. 10 last year when the Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the CFP championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They held up signs thanking supporters for helping get them there.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.

