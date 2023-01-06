Fundraising effort helps get UGA Spike Squad to Los Angeles

This year, the Spike Squad created a website for “Peach Bowl pledges” ahead of last week’s semifinal against Ohio State where potential benefactors could pledge money in advance. They raised about $5,000 that way, according to Perry. The rest of the funds were raised over the course of the season, he said.

The UGA Spike Squad tries to make it to all Georgia games. At least 50 members strong, they occupy the front rows of the student section for every home game at Sanford Stadium and generally command a lot of air time during television broadcasts. Increasingly, they’ve been making their presence known at road games, as well.

Though it is registered student organization at UGA, the Spike Squad does not receive funding from the university or the UGA Athletic Association. Their financial support comes from membership fees, students’ families and the Spike Squad booster club.

The group was well-represented Jan. 10 last year when the Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the CFP championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They held up signs thanking supporters for helping get them there.

