UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game

For that reason, the Spike Squad is accepting “Peach Bowl Pledges.” Benefactors who want to help can go to a special Peach Bowl Pledge website to fill out a form. That way the group can organize and arrange travel for what they hope will be a squad of about two dozen spikers in the stands supporting the Bulldogs’ attempt to win the national championship. However, funds won’t be deposited unless Georgia defeats Ohio State.

“While we are asking for financial help, we also want to be sensitive to your budget during the holiday season,” Swipe said. “Funds will not be collected if UGA does not advance to the championship.”

The UGA Spike Squad was on hand Jan. 10 when the Bulldogs took on Alabama in the championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Georgia defeated the Crimson Tide 33-18 to bring home the school’s first national championship in football in 41 years.

The UGA Spike Squad is a registered student organization. However, the group does not receive funding from the university or the UGA Athletic Association. All funds supporting their efforts – which includes attending every game, home and away – come from student membership fees, their families and the Spike Squad booster club.