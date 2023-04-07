X

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
Larry Brown played for Vince Dooley from 1983-87

ATHENS — The Georgia football family has lost another member.

Larry Brown, who played defensive line for coach Vince Dooley in the mid-1980s, died Monday night in Madison. He was 58.

Brown had been battling prostate and metastatic bone cancer for the past couple of years, according to his family.

“A damn good dog and a good friend,” said Matt McCormick, a former Georgia linebacker and one of Brown’s close friends.

Brown was born in Sandersville but moved to metro Atlanta in high school and starred at the old Shamrock High. Excelling in wrestling, track and football, Brown signed with Georgia in 1983. He started alongside his good friend Bill Goldberg in 1986-87, totaling 72 tackles and a sack in 1987.

After college, Brown pursued a career in sales and advanced into management in the wine industry. He enjoyed hunting, a good cigar and following Georgia football.

Brown is survived by his wife, Heather, two daughters and a sister and brother. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Madison. A funeral service will be held there at 2 p.m., and graveside services will take place at the Zeta Cemetery in Tennille in Washington County at 5 p.m.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

