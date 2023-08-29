Former Bulldog, star recruit Arik Gilbert arrested in Nebraska

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, who transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA, was arrested on suspicion of burglary early Tuesday after police received a report of a store break-in in Lincoln, Neb.

Officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop shortly before 2 a.m. found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot, police said, and they saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag.

The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of $1,672.07, and damage to the business was estimated at $650, police said.

Gilbert, a sophomore from Marietta, was a five-star recruit who was the top-ranked tight end prospect and 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Credit: Lancaster County Department of Corrections via AP

Credit: Lancaster County Department of Corrections via AP

Gilbert initially played at LSU, where he started eight games in 2020 and was named to the All-SEC freshman team after catching 35 passes for 368 yards. He transferred to Georgia and sat out the 2021 season. He played in three games for the Bulldogs last season, catching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

