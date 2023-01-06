ajc logo
X

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

Here’s a look at several key storylines - and other fun facts - as Georgia prepares to face TCU in the college football playoff championship game Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Cal.:

- Stetson Bennett: Numbers tell the story about UGA quarterback

- Mark Bradley: Coach Smart has made UGA wise in the ways of winning

- Michael Cunningham: Not many blue-chippers? Not a problem for TCU

- Georgia game recaps: A look back at the Bulldogs’ 14 wins this season

- TCU game recaps: A look back at the Horned Frogs’ 14 games this season

- Excuse me? No tailgating at national championship game?

- Want tickets? Some still available, but they aren’t cheap

- Watch: National championship bet - Georgia’s Buddy Carter vs. Texas’ Roger Williams

- More predictions: Sports figures, politicians, company CEO’s, others weigh in on big game

- Spike Squad headed West: Popular UGA shoulder-pad wearing fan group to attend game

- Photos: Setting up for Georgia, TCU, fans

ExploreComplete coverage of Georgia vs. TCU

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A coach named Smart has made Georgia wise in the ways of winning2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
20h ago

Credit: AP

TCU takes on blueblood Georgia with few blue-chippers
2h ago

Credit: AP

TCU takes on blueblood Georgia with few blue-chippers
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons believe they have foundation to end playoff drought
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
1h ago
National championship game: Oh, we’ve got predictions
1h ago
Fundraising effort helps get UGA Spike Squad to Los Angeles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
12h ago
OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top