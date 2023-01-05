Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?

There is one problem for those planning to party outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as Georgia faces TCU for the College Football Playoff Championship game Monday. One big problem.

According to the official website for the College Football Playoff (get ready now, take a deep breath): “Tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lot.”

They are, in fact, messing with tradition.

Under the section explaining there are a limited number of digital parking passes for $75 for automobiles and $200 for buses to park at SoFi Stadium is the harsh statement. Parking lots do open at 10 a.m. (PT) for the 5:15 p.m. game, but don’t think you will be spending those seven hours cooking, eating, drinking and playing cornhole (or perhaps beer pong).

We can’t say if the policy will be strictly enforced. However, if you pull up and don’t smell burning charcoal, you will have your answer.