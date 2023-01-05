ajc logo
Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

They tailgate at Georgia.

They tailgate all over the SEC.

In fact, they take tailgates to new heights in the SEC.

Look at any campus on a Saturday in the fall. Be in place for the Dawg Walk at Georgia. Find your way to the RV City in Jacksonville before the annual Georgia-Florida game. Gather at the Grove at Ole Miss. Smell the Cajun food at LSU. Be a part of the Vol Navy at Tennessee. Get on a caboose at South Carolina.

In other words, don’t mess with the tailgate in the SEC.

There is one problem for those planning to party outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as Georgia faces TCU for the College Football Playoff Championship game Monday. One big problem.

According to the official website for the College Football Playoff (get ready now, take a deep breath): “Tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lot.”

They are, in fact, messing with tradition.

Under the section explaining there are a limited number of digital parking passes for $75 for automobiles and $200 for buses to park at SoFi Stadium is the harsh statement. Parking lots do open at 10 a.m. (PT) for the 5:15 p.m. game, but don’t think you will be spending those seven hours cooking, eating, drinking and playing cornhole (or perhaps beer pong).

We can’t say if the policy will be strictly enforced. However, if you pull up and don’t smell burning charcoal, you will have your answer.

