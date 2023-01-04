BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Flash flooding affecting several metro Atlanta roads
Countdown to national championship: Props favor Georgia to score first/last

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

According to the current prop bet odds from Bovada, Georgia has the best chance to score first and last in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.

For entertainment purposes only, of course, here are some of the available prop bets on the game.

Three straight scores by either team: Yes: -278/No: +200

Team to score first: Georgia: -213/TCU: +157

Will there be overtime: Yes: +1000/No: -3334

Any team to score 40+ points: Yes: -130/No: -103

First score of game is touchdown: Yes: -358/No: +229

Will there be a scoreless quarter: Yes: +340/No: -527

Time of first score over/under 5 minutes elapsed: Under 5: -103/Over 5: -130

Defensive or special teams touchdown scored: Yes: +175/No: -239

Team to score last: Georgia: -179/TCU: +131

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

