Countdown to national championship: Props favor Georgia to score first/last

According to the current prop bet odds from Bovada, Georgia has the best chance to score first and last in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.
For entertainment purposes only, of course, here are some of the available prop bets on the game.
Three straight scores by either team: Yes: -278/No: +200
Team to score first: Georgia: -213/TCU: +157
Will there be overtime: Yes: +1000/No: -3334
Any team to score 40+ points: Yes: -130/No: -103
First score of game is touchdown: Yes: -358/No: +229
Will there be a scoreless quarter: Yes: +340/No: -527
Time of first score over/under 5 minutes elapsed: Under 5: -103/Over 5: -130
Defensive or special teams touchdown scored: Yes: +175/No: -239
Team to score last: Georgia: -179/TCU: +131
